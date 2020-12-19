Non-prescription Drugs Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026|Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi

A complete study of the global Non-prescription Drugs market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Non-prescription Drugs industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Non-prescription Drugsproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Non-prescription Drugs market include: , Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. (MSD), Novartis, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Teva, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Allergan, Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Non-prescription Drugs industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Non-prescription Drugsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Non-prescription Drugs industry.

Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Segment By Type:

, Brand Drugs, Generic Drug

Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Segment By Application:

, Hospital, Clinic, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Non-prescription Drugs industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-prescription Drugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-prescription Drugs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-prescription Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-prescription Drugs market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Non-prescription Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Brand Drugs

1.3.3 Generic Drug

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Clinic

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Non-prescription Drugs Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Non-prescription Drugs Industry Trends

2.4.1 Non-prescription Drugs Market Trends

2.4.2 Non-prescription Drugs Market Drivers

2.4.3 Non-prescription Drugs Market Challenges

2.4.4 Non-prescription Drugs Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-prescription Drugs Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Non-prescription Drugs Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-prescription Drugs Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Non-prescription Drugs by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-prescription Drugs as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-prescription Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-prescription Drugs Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-prescription Drugs Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-prescription Drugs Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-prescription Drugs Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-prescription Drugs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Non-prescription Drugs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Non-prescription Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 the United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 UK

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Drugs Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Pfizer Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Pfizer Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.1.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.2 Roche

11.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.2.2 Roche Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Roche Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Roche Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.2.5 Roche SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Roche Recent Developments

11.3 Sanofi

11.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sanofi Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sanofi Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.3.5 Sanofi SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sanofi Recent Developments

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.5 Merck & Co. (MSD)

11.5.1 Merck & Co. (MSD) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Merck & Co. (MSD) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Merck & Co. (MSD) Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Merck & Co. (MSD) Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.5.5 Merck & Co. (MSD) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Merck & Co. (MSD) Recent Developments

11.6 Novartis

11.6.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.6.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Novartis Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Novartis Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.6.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.7 AbbVie

11.7.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.7.2 AbbVie Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 AbbVie Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 AbbVie Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.7.5 AbbVie SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 AbbVie Recent Developments

11.8 Gilead Sciences

11.8.1 Gilead Sciences Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gilead Sciences Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Gilead Sciences Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gilead Sciences Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.8.5 Gilead Sciences SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Gilead Sciences Recent Developments

11.9 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

11.9.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Corporation Information

11.9.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.9.5 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Recent Developments

11.10 Amgen

11.10.1 Amgen Corporation Information

11.10.2 Amgen Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Amgen Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Amgen Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.10.5 Amgen SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Amgen Recent Developments

11.11 AstraZeneca

11.11.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

11.11.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 AstraZeneca Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 AstraZeneca Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.11.5 AstraZeneca SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 AstraZeneca Recent Developments

11.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.12.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

11.12.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.12.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments

11.13 Eli Lilly

11.13.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

11.13.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Eli Lilly Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Eli Lilly Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.13.5 Eli Lilly SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Eli Lilly Recent Developments

11.14 Teva

11.14.1 Teva Corporation Information

11.14.2 Teva Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Teva Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Teva Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.14.5 Teva SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Teva Recent Developments

11.15 Bayer

11.15.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.15.2 Bayer Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Bayer Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Bayer Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.15.5 Bayer SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Bayer Recent Developments

11.16 Novo Nordisk

11.16.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

11.16.2 Novo Nordisk Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Novo Nordisk Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Novo Nordisk Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.16.5 Novo Nordisk SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Novo Nordisk Recent Developments

11.17 Allergan

11.17.1 Allergan Corporation Information

11.17.2 Allergan Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Allergan Non-prescription Drugs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Allergan Non-prescription Drugs Products and Services

11.17.5 Allergan SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Allergan Recent Developments

12.1 Non-prescription Drugs Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Non-prescription Drugs Sales Channels

12.2.2 Non-prescription Drugs Distributors

12.3 Non-prescription Drugs Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Non-prescription Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Non-prescription Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer*

”