Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2026 | BASF, Clariant, Evonik

The report titled Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Active Ingredient in Cosmetic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Active Ingredient in Cosmetic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Clariant, Evonik, DSM, Dow, Symrise, Croda, Seppic, Ashland, Solvay, Gattefosse, Eastman, Nouryon (AkzoNobel), Elementis, Lubrizol, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Lonza

Market Segmentation by Product: Antimicrobial

UV Filters

Skin-Lightening Agent

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Others



The Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Active Ingredient in Cosmetic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic

1.2 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Antimicrobial

1.2.3 UV Filters

1.2.4 Skin-Lightening Agent

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Skin Care Products

1.3.3 Hair Care Products

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 BASF Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Clariant

6.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

6.2.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Clariant Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Clariant Products Offered

6.2.5 Clariant Recent Development

6.3 Evonik

6.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.3.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Evonik Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Evonik Products Offered

6.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

6.4 DSM

6.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

6.4.2 DSM Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 DSM Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DSM Products Offered

6.4.5 DSM Recent Development

6.5 Dow

6.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Dow Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Dow Products Offered

6.5.5 Dow Recent Development

6.6 Symrise

6.6.1 Symrise Corporation Information

6.6.2 Symrise Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Symrise Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Symrise Products Offered

6.6.5 Symrise Recent Development

6.7 Croda

6.6.1 Croda Corporation Information

6.6.2 Croda Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Croda Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Croda Products Offered

6.7.5 Croda Recent Development

6.8 Seppic

6.8.1 Seppic Corporation Information

6.8.2 Seppic Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Seppic Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Seppic Products Offered

6.8.5 Seppic Recent Development

6.9 Ashland

6.9.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Ashland Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.9.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.10 Solvay

6.10.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.10.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Solvay Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.10.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.11 Gattefosse

6.11.1 Gattefosse Corporation Information

6.11.2 Gattefosse Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Gattefosse Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Gattefosse Products Offered

6.11.5 Gattefosse Recent Development

6.12 Eastman

6.12.1 Eastman Corporation Information

6.12.2 Eastman Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Eastman Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Eastman Products Offered

6.12.5 Eastman Recent Development

6.13 Nouryon (AkzoNobel)

6.13.1 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Products Offered

6.13.5 Nouryon (AkzoNobel) Recent Development

6.14 Elementis

6.14.1 Elementis Corporation Information

6.14.2 Elementis Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Elementis Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Elementis Products Offered

6.14.5 Elementis Recent Development

6.15 Lubrizol

6.15.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

6.15.2 Lubrizol Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Lubrizol Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Lubrizol Products Offered

6.15.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

6.16 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

6.16.1 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Corporation Information

6.16.2 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Products Offered

6.16.5 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Recent Development

6.17 Lonza

6.17.1 Lonza Corporation Information

6.17.2 Lonza Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Lonza Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Lonza Products Offered

6.17.5 Lonza Recent Development

7 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic

7.4 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Distributors List

8.3 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Active Ingredient in Cosmetic Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Active Ingredient in Cosmetic by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

