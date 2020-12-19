Hydrogen Electroliser Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | Proton On-Site, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Teledyne Energy Systems

“

The report titled Global Hydrogen Electroliser Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydrogen Electroliser report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydrogen Electroliser report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydrogen Electroliser market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Proton On-Site, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser



Market Segmentation by Application: Power Plant

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics Plant

Others



The Hydrogen Electroliser Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydrogen Electroliser market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydrogen Electroliser market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydrogen Electroliser market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydrogen Electroliser industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydrogen Electroliser market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydrogen Electroliser market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydrogen Electroliser market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hydrogen Electroliser Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrogen Electroliser

1.2 Hydrogen Electroliser Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.2.3 PEM Electroliser

1.3 Hydrogen Electroliser Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Power Plant

1.3.3 Steel Plant

1.3.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics Plant

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Hydrogen Electroliser Industry

1.7 Hydrogen Electroliser Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hydrogen Electroliser Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hydrogen Electroliser Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Hydrogen Electroliser Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Hydrogen Electroliser Production

3.4.1 North America Hydrogen Electroliser Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Hydrogen Electroliser Production

3.5.1 Europe Hydrogen Electroliser Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Hydrogen Electroliser Production

3.6.1 China Hydrogen Electroliser Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Hydrogen Electroliser Production

3.7.1 Japan Hydrogen Electroliser Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Hydrogen Electroliser Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrogen Electroliser Business

7.1 Proton On-Site

7.1.1 Proton On-Site Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Proton On-Site Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Proton On-Site Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Proton On-Site Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

7.2.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hydrogenics

7.4.1 Hydrogenics Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hydrogenics Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hydrogenics Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Hydrogenics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nel Hydrogen

7.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Suzhou Jingli

7.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Beijing Zhongdian

7.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 McPhy

7.8.1 McPhy Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 McPhy Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 McPhy Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 McPhy Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Siemens Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Siemens Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 TianJin Mainland

7.10.1 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 TianJin Mainland Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Areva H2gen

7.11.1 Areva H2gen Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Areva H2gen Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Areva H2gen Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Areva H2gen Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

7.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

7.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Asahi Kasei

7.14.1 Asahi Kasei Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Asahi Kasei Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Asahi Kasei Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Idroenergy Spa

7.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Erredue SpA

7.16.1 Erredue SpA Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Erredue SpA Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Erredue SpA Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Erredue SpA Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

7.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

7.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

7.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 ITM Power

7.20.1 ITM Power Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 ITM Power Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 ITM Power Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 ITM Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Toshiba

7.21.1 Toshiba Hydrogen Electroliser Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Toshiba Hydrogen Electroliser Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Toshiba Hydrogen Electroliser Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

8 Hydrogen Electroliser Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hydrogen Electroliser Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydrogen Electroliser

8.4 Hydrogen Electroliser Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hydrogen Electroliser Distributors List

9.3 Hydrogen Electroliser Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydrogen Electroliser (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrogen Electroliser (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hydrogen Electroliser (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Hydrogen Electroliser Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Hydrogen Electroliser Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Hydrogen Electroliser Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Hydrogen Electroliser Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Hydrogen Electroliser Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Hydrogen Electroliser

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Electroliser by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Electroliser by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Electroliser by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Electroliser

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydrogen Electroliser by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydrogen Electroliser by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hydrogen Electroliser by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hydrogen Electroliser by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”