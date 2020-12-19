Home-Use Skincare Devices Market 2020 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026 | Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

“

The report titled Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home-Use Skincare Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home-Use Skincare Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., Carol Cole Company Inc., YA-MAN LTD., MTG Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LightStim, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Conair Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Cleansing

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others



The Home-Use Skincare Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home-Use Skincare Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home-Use Skincare Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home-Use Skincare Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home-Use Skincare Devices

1.2 Home-Use Skincare Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Cleansing

1.2.3 Hair Removal

1.2.4 Skin Rejuvenation

1.2.5 Skin Tightening

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Beauty Salons

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Online Channels

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Home-Use Skincare Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Home-Use Skincare Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home-Use Skincare Devices Business

6.1 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Panasonic Corporation Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Panasonic Corporation Products Offered

6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

6.2 Lumenis Ltd.

6.2.1 Lumenis Ltd. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lumenis Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Lumenis Ltd. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lumenis Ltd. Products Offered

6.2.5 Lumenis Ltd. Recent Development

6.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

6.3.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Products Offered

6.3.5 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Recent Development

6.4 TRIA Beauty Inc.

6.4.1 TRIA Beauty Inc. Corporation Information

6.4.2 TRIA Beauty Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 TRIA Beauty Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 TRIA Beauty Inc. Products Offered

6.4.5 TRIA Beauty Inc. Recent Development

6.5 Home Skinovations Ltd.

6.5.1 Home Skinovations Ltd. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Home Skinovations Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Home Skinovations Ltd. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Home Skinovations Ltd. Products Offered

6.5.5 Home Skinovations Ltd. Recent Development

6.6 Carol Cole Company Inc.

6.6.1 Carol Cole Company Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Carol Cole Company Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Carol Cole Company Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Carol Cole Company Inc. Products Offered

6.6.5 Carol Cole Company Inc. Recent Development

6.7 YA-MAN LTD.

6.6.1 YA-MAN LTD. Corporation Information

6.6.2 YA-MAN LTD. Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 YA-MAN LTD. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 YA-MAN LTD. Products Offered

6.7.5 YA-MAN LTD. Recent Development

6.8 MTG Co. Ltd.

6.8.1 MTG Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.8.2 MTG Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 MTG Co. Ltd. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 MTG Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.8.5 MTG Co. Ltd. Recent Development

6.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.9.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products Offered

6.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

6.10 LightStim

6.10.1 LightStim Corporation Information

6.10.2 LightStim Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 LightStim Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 LightStim Products Offered

6.10.5 LightStim Recent Development

6.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

6.11.1 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

6.11.2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Products Offered

6.11.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Recent Development

6.12 Conair Corporation

6.12.1 Conair Corporation Corporation Information

6.12.2 Conair Corporation Home-Use Skincare Devices Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Conair Corporation Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Conair Corporation Products Offered

6.12.5 Conair Corporation Recent Development

7 Home-Use Skincare Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home-Use Skincare Devices

7.4 Home-Use Skincare Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Home-Use Skincare Devices Distributors List

8.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

