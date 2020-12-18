GGG vs Szeremeta Live Stream Free Boxing on Reddit and Twitter: Watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta Full Fight Tonight Online

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta: UK start time, live stream, TV channel and undercard for huge boxing clash. GENNADY GOLOVKIN makes his return to the ring this week against title contender Kamil Szeremeta. Gennady Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta live stream: How to watch on DAZN in USA, Canada. Here is everything you need to know about the middleweight title clash between Gennady Golovkin and Kamil Szeremeta, live on DAZN.

‘GGG’ hasn’t been in the ring since a split decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko, which occurred in October 2019 in New York.

Golovkin will be defending his IBF world middleweight title, with Polish fighter Szeremeta the mandatory challenger for the sanctioning body.

What time is Golovkin vs Szeremeta?

Gennady Golovkin’s record 21st defence of his world middleweight title takes place on Friday, December 18.

In the UK, you can expect the fight to start at around 1am, which is earlier than usual for a U.S. fight.

Coverage of the event, which includes the undercard, should get underway from around 10pm on Friday evening.

The clash will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida.

What channel is Golovkin vs Szeremeta and can it be live streamed?

Golovkin vs Szeremeta will be shown on DAZN UK, the broadcaster’s inaugural boxing event on these shores.

DAZN is a streaming service which has been used in multiple territories across the globe thus far, with its main focus being boxing in the U.S.

But they’ve now expanded to over 200 countries, including the UK, where the price has been set at just £1.99 a month to begin with.

You can download the DAZN app onto your Smart TV, mobile device or tablet.

To subscribe to DAZN UK, you can click HERE.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta FULL CARD

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado

John Ryder vs Michael GuyReshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth

Jalen Walker vs. Rafael Reyes

What has been said?

“It was a long pause. There was enough time to miss boxing and forget certain things,” Golovkin has said about his time away from the ring.

“The training was good. I went through my standard training and it went well and I’m ready.”

“I don’t think about this because I’m tired of thinking about it,” he replied after he was asked about a trilogy with Canelo Alvarez.

“It’s been over two years that we’ve been throwing this around. It’s not my fault that this fight has not taken place.

Golovkin drew with and lost to Alvarez over their two fights

“Currently, it’s too early to say, but there is a possibility this fight might never happen.”

Szeremeta: “I want this title for Poland and my family. GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history, but it is time for replacement.

“Thank you for the great chance, I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland.”

The bout has been discussed since Golovkin beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko in his last time out in October 2019 that was a “Fight of Year” candidate, and Szeremeta stopped Oscar Cortes on the undercard.

A Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) victory would be his 21st defense of a middleweight title, breaking the record “GGG” currently shares with Bernard Hopkins.

“This is not just any fight. It is a fight with great meaning,” Golovkin said in a press release. “I always have the greatest respect for all of my opponents. I have really missed boxing, and I wanted to fight this year. The goal — fighting for a record 21st successful world title defense.”

Szeremeta is undefeated in 21 fights (21-0). The mandatory challenger earned the distinction with three wins in 2019 over Andrew Francillette, Edwin Palacios, and Cortes.

“I want this title for Poland and my family,” Szeremeta said. “GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history, but it is time for a replacement. Thank you for the great chance. I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland.”

Szeremeta is expected to be a stay-busy fight for Golovkin. For “GGG”, a victory would only engulf the flames for a trilogy affair with Canelo Alvarez. Will Szeremeta be able to come in and spoil the party?

GGG vs. Szeremeta live stream: How to watch on DAZN

The GGG vs. Szeremeta fight is available on DAZN in the United States and Canada, as well as globally (excluding Kazakhstan.)

How much does GGG vs. Szeremeta on DAZN cost?

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the GGG vs. Szeremeta fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.)

The subscription provides access to every live event and all the on-demand programming on the streaming service.

To learn more about how to sign up for DAZN, and pricing in your region, visit DAZN.

How do I stream GGG vs. Szeremeta on DAZN?

Here is a list of devices where DAZN is available, including web browsers on DAZN:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles

iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4, Pro

Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 5

Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One X

.. Apple TV XBox One X|S

.. Google Chromecast XBox One, One S

.. LG Smart TV, Smartcast XBox Series X

.. Panasonic Smart TV ..

.. Samsung Smart TV ..

.. Sony Smart TV ..

