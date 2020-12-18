Oncolytic Virus Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics

A complete study of the global Oncolytic Virus market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Oncolytic Virus industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Oncolytic Virusproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Oncolytic Virus market include: , Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA, Oncolys BioPharma, Targovax, PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Genelux Corporation, Vyriad, TILT Biotherapeutics, Cold Genesys

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Oncolytic Virus industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Oncolytic Virusmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Oncolytic Virus industry.

Global Oncolytic Virus Market Segment By Type:

, Imlygic, Oncorine, Others, Imlygic is the most widely used type which takes up about 85% of the total market share in 2019.

Global Oncolytic Virus Market Segment By Application:

, Melanoma, Other Cancers, The application of oncolytic virus therapy includes melanoma and other cancer, and the proportion of sales for melanoma in 2018 is about 85.52%.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Oncolytic Virus industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oncolytic Virus industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oncolytic Virus market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oncolytic Virus market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncolytic Virus market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Oncolytic Virus Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Imlygic

1.3.3 Oncorine

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Melanoma

1.4.3 Other Cancers

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Oncolytic Virus Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Oncolytic Virus Industry Trends

2.4.1 Oncolytic Virus Market Trends

2.4.2 Oncolytic Virus Market Drivers

2.4.3 Oncolytic Virus Market Challenges

2.4.4 Oncolytic Virus Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oncolytic Virus Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oncolytic Virus Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oncolytic Virus Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Oncolytic Virus by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oncolytic Virus as of 2019)

3.4 Global Oncolytic Virus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Oncolytic Virus Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oncolytic Virus Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Oncolytic Virus Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Oncolytic Virus Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Oncolytic Virus Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Oncolytic Virus Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Oncolytic Virus Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amgen

11.1.1 Amgen Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amgen Business Overview

11.1.3 Amgen Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amgen Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.1.5 Amgen SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Amgen Recent Developments

11.2 Oncolytics Biotech

11.2.1 Oncolytics Biotech Corporation Information

11.2.2 Oncolytics Biotech Business Overview

11.2.3 Oncolytics Biotech Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Oncolytics Biotech Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.2.5 Oncolytics Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Oncolytics Biotech Recent Developments

11.3 Viralytics

11.3.1 Viralytics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Viralytics Business Overview

11.3.3 Viralytics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Viralytics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.3.5 Viralytics SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Viralytics Recent Developments

11.4 Transgene SA

11.4.1 Transgene SA Corporation Information

11.4.2 Transgene SA Business Overview

11.4.3 Transgene SA Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Transgene SA Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.4.5 Transgene SA SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Transgene SA Recent Developments

11.5 Oncolys BioPharma

11.5.1 Oncolys BioPharma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Oncolys BioPharma Business Overview

11.5.3 Oncolys BioPharma Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Oncolys BioPharma Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.5.5 Oncolys BioPharma SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Oncolys BioPharma Recent Developments

11.6 Targovax

11.6.1 Targovax Corporation Information

11.6.2 Targovax Business Overview

11.6.3 Targovax Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Targovax Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.6.5 Targovax SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Targovax Recent Developments

11.7 PsiOxus Therapeutics

11.7.1 PsiOxus Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.7.2 PsiOxus Therapeutics Business Overview

11.7.3 PsiOxus Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 PsiOxus Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.7.5 PsiOxus Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 PsiOxus Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.8 SillaJen Biotherapeutics

11.8.1 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Corporation Information

11.8.2 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Business Overview

11.8.3 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.8.5 SillaJen Biotherapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Recent Developments

11.9 Sorrento Therapeutics

11.9.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Business Overview

11.9.3 Sorrento Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.9.5 Sorrento Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Sorrento Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.10 Lokon Pharma

11.10.1 Lokon Pharma Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lokon Pharma Business Overview

11.10.3 Lokon Pharma Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lokon Pharma Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.10.5 Lokon Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Lokon Pharma Recent Developments

11.11 Genelux Corporation

11.11.1 Genelux Corporation Corporation Information

11.11.2 Genelux Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Genelux Corporation Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Genelux Corporation Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.11.5 Genelux Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Genelux Corporation Recent Developments

11.12 Vyriad

11.12.1 Vyriad Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vyriad Business Overview

11.12.3 Vyriad Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Vyriad Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.12.5 Vyriad SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Vyriad Recent Developments

11.13 TILT Biotherapeutics

11.13.1 TILT Biotherapeutics Corporation Information

11.13.2 TILT Biotherapeutics Business Overview

11.13.3 TILT Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 TILT Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.13.5 TILT Biotherapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 TILT Biotherapeutics Recent Developments

11.14 Cold Genesys

11.14.1 Cold Genesys Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cold Genesys Business Overview

11.14.3 Cold Genesys Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Cold Genesys Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.14.5 Cold Genesys SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Cold Genesys Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Oncolytic Virus Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Oncolytic Virus Sales Channels

12.2.2 Oncolytic Virus Distributors

12.3 Oncolytic Virus Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer*

