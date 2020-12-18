Grommets Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2020-2026 | Essentra, General Tools & Instruments LLC., Z.A.E. ERGOM

“

The report titled Global Grommets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Grommets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Grommets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Grommets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Grommets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Grommets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grommets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grommets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grommets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Grommets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grommets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grommets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Essentra, General Tools & Instruments LLC., Z.A.E. ERGOM, Gardner Bender, Trivantage, Elastomer Solutions, MISUMI, TAKIGEN, Minor Rubber, ClipsShop, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, MyTech Ltd., Trelleborg, Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd., Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd., Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Rubber Materials

PVC Materials

Brass Material



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural



The Grommets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grommets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Grommets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grommets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grommets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grommets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grommets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grommets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Grommets Market Overview

1.1 Grommets Product Overview

1.2 Grommets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rubber Materials

1.2.2 PVC Materials

1.2.3 Brass Material

1.3 Global Grommets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Grommets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Grommets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Grommets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Grommets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Grommets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Grommets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Grommets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Grommets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Grommets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Grommets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Grommets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Grommets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Grommets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Grommets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Grommets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Grommets Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Grommets Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Grommets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Grommets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Grommets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grommets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Grommets Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Grommets as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grommets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Grommets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Grommets by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Grommets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Grommets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Grommets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Grommets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Grommets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Grommets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Grommets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Grommets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Grommets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Grommets by Application

4.1 Grommets Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Residential

4.1.4 Commercial

4.1.5 Agricultural

4.2 Global Grommets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Grommets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Grommets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Grommets Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Grommets by Application

4.5.2 Europe Grommets by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Grommets by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Grommets by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Grommets by Application

5 North America Grommets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Grommets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Grommets Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Grommets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Grommets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grommets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grommets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Grommets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Grommets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Grommets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Grommets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grommets Business

10.1 Essentra

10.1.1 Essentra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Essentra Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Essentra Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Essentra Grommets Products Offered

10.1.5 Essentra Recent Developments

10.2 General Tools & Instruments LLC.

10.2.1 General Tools & Instruments LLC. Corporation Information

10.2.2 General Tools & Instruments LLC. Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 General Tools & Instruments LLC. Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Essentra Grommets Products Offered

10.2.5 General Tools & Instruments LLC. Recent Developments

10.3 Z.A.E. ERGOM

10.3.1 Z.A.E. ERGOM Corporation Information

10.3.2 Z.A.E. ERGOM Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Z.A.E. ERGOM Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Z.A.E. ERGOM Grommets Products Offered

10.3.5 Z.A.E. ERGOM Recent Developments

10.4 Gardner Bender

10.4.1 Gardner Bender Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gardner Bender Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Gardner Bender Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Gardner Bender Grommets Products Offered

10.4.5 Gardner Bender Recent Developments

10.5 Trivantage

10.5.1 Trivantage Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trivantage Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Trivantage Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Trivantage Grommets Products Offered

10.5.5 Trivantage Recent Developments

10.6 Elastomer Solutions

10.6.1 Elastomer Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 Elastomer Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Elastomer Solutions Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Elastomer Solutions Grommets Products Offered

10.6.5 Elastomer Solutions Recent Developments

10.7 MISUMI

10.7.1 MISUMI Corporation Information

10.7.2 MISUMI Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 MISUMI Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MISUMI Grommets Products Offered

10.7.5 MISUMI Recent Developments

10.8 TAKIGEN

10.8.1 TAKIGEN Corporation Information

10.8.2 TAKIGEN Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 TAKIGEN Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 TAKIGEN Grommets Products Offered

10.8.5 TAKIGEN Recent Developments

10.9 Minor Rubber

10.9.1 Minor Rubber Corporation Information

10.9.2 Minor Rubber Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Minor Rubber Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Minor Rubber Grommets Products Offered

10.9.5 Minor Rubber Recent Developments

10.10 ClipsShop

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Grommets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ClipsShop Grommets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ClipsShop Recent Developments

10.11 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

10.11.1 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP Corporation Information

10.11.2 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP Grommets Products Offered

10.11.5 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP Recent Developments

10.12 MyTech Ltd.

10.12.1 MyTech Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 MyTech Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 MyTech Ltd. Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 MyTech Ltd. Grommets Products Offered

10.12.5 MyTech Ltd. Recent Developments

10.13 Trelleborg

10.13.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trelleborg Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Trelleborg Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Trelleborg Grommets Products Offered

10.13.5 Trelleborg Recent Developments

10.14 Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd.

10.14.1 Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd. Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd. Grommets Products Offered

10.14.5 Shenzhen Anconn Rubber & Plastics Ind. Ltd. Recent Developments

10.15 Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd.

10.15.1 Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd. Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd. Grommets Products Offered

10.15.5 Haining Yaoming Rubber Corporation Ltd. Recent Developments

10.16 Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd

10.16.1 Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd Grommets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd Grommets Products Offered

10.16.5 Hangzhou Bright Rubber Plastic Product Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11 Grommets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Grommets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Grommets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Grommets Industry Trends

11.4.2 Grommets Market Drivers

11.4.3 Grommets Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”