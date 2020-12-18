PU Powder Coating Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd, IFS, Doxu Group

“

The report titled Global PU Powder Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PU Powder Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PU Powder Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PU Powder Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PU Powder Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PU Powder Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PU Powder Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PU Powder Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PU Powder Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PU Powder Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PU Powder Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PU Powder Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd, IFS, Doxu Group, AkzoNobel, RAFGRUP POWDER COATING, Cardinal Paint & Powder, INVER, Nivera Coat, Titan Powder Paints, Taizhou Yihe New Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Fujian Wanan Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Sealed Polyurethane Powder Coating

UV Curing Powder Coating



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Outdoor Furniture

Lawn and Garden

General Industrial Applications

Other



The PU Powder Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PU Powder Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PU Powder Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PU Powder Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PU Powder Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PU Powder Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PU Powder Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PU Powder Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 PU Powder Coating Market Overview

1.1 PU Powder Coating Product Overview

1.2 PU Powder Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sealed Polyurethane Powder Coating

1.2.2 UV Curing Powder Coating

1.3 Global PU Powder Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PU Powder Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PU Powder Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global PU Powder Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global PU Powder Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PU Powder Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PU Powder Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe PU Powder Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America PU Powder Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global PU Powder Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PU Powder Coating Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PU Powder Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PU Powder Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PU Powder Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PU Powder Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PU Powder Coating Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PU Powder Coating Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PU Powder Coating as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PU Powder Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PU Powder Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PU Powder Coating by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PU Powder Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PU Powder Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PU Powder Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global PU Powder Coating by Application

4.1 PU Powder Coating Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Outdoor Furniture

4.1.3 Lawn and Garden

4.1.4 General Industrial Applications

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global PU Powder Coating Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PU Powder Coating Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PU Powder Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PU Powder Coating Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PU Powder Coating by Application

4.5.2 Europe PU Powder Coating by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PU Powder Coating by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating by Application

5 North America PU Powder Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe PU Powder Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America PU Powder Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PU Powder Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PU Powder Coating Business

10.1 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd

10.1.1 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd Recent Developments

10.2 IFS

10.2.1 IFS Corporation Information

10.2.2 IFS Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 IFS PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.2.5 IFS Recent Developments

10.3 Doxu Group

10.3.1 Doxu Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Doxu Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Doxu Group PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Doxu Group PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 Doxu Group Recent Developments

10.4 AkzoNobel

10.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.4.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 AkzoNobel PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 AkzoNobel PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

10.5 RAFGRUP POWDER COATING

10.5.1 RAFGRUP POWDER COATING Corporation Information

10.5.2 RAFGRUP POWDER COATING Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 RAFGRUP POWDER COATING PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 RAFGRUP POWDER COATING PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 RAFGRUP POWDER COATING Recent Developments

10.6 Cardinal Paint & Powder

10.6.1 Cardinal Paint & Powder Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cardinal Paint & Powder Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Cardinal Paint & Powder PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cardinal Paint & Powder PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 Cardinal Paint & Powder Recent Developments

10.7 INVER

10.7.1 INVER Corporation Information

10.7.2 INVER Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 INVER PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 INVER PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 INVER Recent Developments

10.8 Nivera Coat

10.8.1 Nivera Coat Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nivera Coat Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Nivera Coat PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nivera Coat PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.8.5 Nivera Coat Recent Developments

10.9 Titan Powder Paints

10.9.1 Titan Powder Paints Corporation Information

10.9.2 Titan Powder Paints Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Titan Powder Paints PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Titan Powder Paints PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.9.5 Titan Powder Paints Recent Developments

10.10 Taizhou Yihe New Technology Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PU Powder Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Taizhou Yihe New Technology Co., Ltd. PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Taizhou Yihe New Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.11 Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd. PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd. PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang Changming New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.12 Fujian Wanan Group

10.12.1 Fujian Wanan Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fujian Wanan Group Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Fujian Wanan Group PU Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fujian Wanan Group PU Powder Coating Products Offered

10.12.5 Fujian Wanan Group Recent Developments

11 PU Powder Coating Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PU Powder Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PU Powder Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 PU Powder Coating Industry Trends

11.4.2 PU Powder Coating Market Drivers

11.4.3 PU Powder Coating Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”