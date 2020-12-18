Collaborative Robot End Effector Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2026 | Schunk, Gimatic, PIAB

“

The report titled Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Collaborative Robot End Effector report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robot End Effector report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schunk, Gimatic, PIAB, Schmalz, SRT, DH-Robotics Technology, Festo, NONEAD, Huiling Technology, Zimmer Group, Righthand Robotics, Soft Robotics, Grabit, IAI, Mindman, Suzhou Rochu Robotics, RGK, Active8 Robots, Chanto Air Hydraulics, QB Robotics, Barrett Technology, Shadow Hand, DLR/HIT Hand, Robotiq, Onrobot, SMC, ATI, Weiss Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product: Robot Grippers

Robot Suckers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: 3C Electronics

Automobiles and Parts

Research Education

Machining

Hardware Bathroom

Medical Instruments

Food and Drink

Others



The Collaborative Robot End Effector Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Collaborative Robot End Effector market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Collaborative Robot End Effector industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collaborative Robot End Effector market?

Table of Contents:

1 Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Overview

1.1 Collaborative Robot End Effector Product Overview

1.2 Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Robot Grippers

1.2.2 Robot Suckers

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Collaborative Robot End Effector Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Collaborative Robot End Effector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Collaborative Robot End Effector as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Collaborative Robot End Effector Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Collaborative Robot End Effector Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector by Application

4.1 Collaborative Robot End Effector Segment by Application

4.1.1 3C Electronics

4.1.2 Automobiles and Parts

4.1.3 Research Education

4.1.4 Machining

4.1.5 Hardware Bathroom

4.1.6 Medical Instruments

4.1.7 Food and Drink

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Collaborative Robot End Effector Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector by Application

4.5.2 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector by Application

5 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot End Effector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Collaborative Robot End Effector Business

10.1 Schunk

10.1.1 Schunk Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schunk Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Schunk Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Schunk Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.1.5 Schunk Recent Developments

10.2 Gimatic

10.2.1 Gimatic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gimatic Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Gimatic Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Schunk Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.2.5 Gimatic Recent Developments

10.3 PIAB

10.3.1 PIAB Corporation Information

10.3.2 PIAB Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 PIAB Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PIAB Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.3.5 PIAB Recent Developments

10.4 Schmalz

10.4.1 Schmalz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schmalz Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Schmalz Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Schmalz Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.4.5 Schmalz Recent Developments

10.5 SRT

10.5.1 SRT Corporation Information

10.5.2 SRT Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 SRT Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SRT Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.5.5 SRT Recent Developments

10.6 DH-Robotics Technology

10.6.1 DH-Robotics Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 DH-Robotics Technology Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 DH-Robotics Technology Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DH-Robotics Technology Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.6.5 DH-Robotics Technology Recent Developments

10.7 Festo

10.7.1 Festo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Festo Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Festo Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Festo Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.7.5 Festo Recent Developments

10.8 NONEAD

10.8.1 NONEAD Corporation Information

10.8.2 NONEAD Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 NONEAD Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NONEAD Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.8.5 NONEAD Recent Developments

10.9 Huiling Technology

10.9.1 Huiling Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Huiling Technology Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Huiling Technology Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Huiling Technology Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.9.5 Huiling Technology Recent Developments

10.10 Zimmer Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Collaborative Robot End Effector Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zimmer Group Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zimmer Group Recent Developments

10.11 Righthand Robotics

10.11.1 Righthand Robotics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Righthand Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Righthand Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Righthand Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.11.5 Righthand Robotics Recent Developments

10.12 Soft Robotics

10.12.1 Soft Robotics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Soft Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Soft Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Soft Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.12.5 Soft Robotics Recent Developments

10.13 Grabit

10.13.1 Grabit Corporation Information

10.13.2 Grabit Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Grabit Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Grabit Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.13.5 Grabit Recent Developments

10.14 IAI

10.14.1 IAI Corporation Information

10.14.2 IAI Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 IAI Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 IAI Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.14.5 IAI Recent Developments

10.15 Mindman

10.15.1 Mindman Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mindman Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Mindman Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Mindman Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.15.5 Mindman Recent Developments

10.16 Suzhou Rochu Robotics

10.16.1 Suzhou Rochu Robotics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Suzhou Rochu Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Suzhou Rochu Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Suzhou Rochu Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.16.5 Suzhou Rochu Robotics Recent Developments

10.17 RGK

10.17.1 RGK Corporation Information

10.17.2 RGK Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 RGK Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 RGK Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.17.5 RGK Recent Developments

10.18 Active8 Robots

10.18.1 Active8 Robots Corporation Information

10.18.2 Active8 Robots Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Active8 Robots Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Active8 Robots Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.18.5 Active8 Robots Recent Developments

10.19 Chanto Air Hydraulics

10.19.1 Chanto Air Hydraulics Corporation Information

10.19.2 Chanto Air Hydraulics Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Chanto Air Hydraulics Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Chanto Air Hydraulics Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.19.5 Chanto Air Hydraulics Recent Developments

10.20 QB Robotics

10.20.1 QB Robotics Corporation Information

10.20.2 QB Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 QB Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 QB Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.20.5 QB Robotics Recent Developments

10.21 Barrett Technology

10.21.1 Barrett Technology Corporation Information

10.21.2 Barrett Technology Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Barrett Technology Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Barrett Technology Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.21.5 Barrett Technology Recent Developments

10.22 Shadow Hand

10.22.1 Shadow Hand Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shadow Hand Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Shadow Hand Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Shadow Hand Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.22.5 Shadow Hand Recent Developments

10.23 DLR/HIT Hand

10.23.1 DLR/HIT Hand Corporation Information

10.23.2 DLR/HIT Hand Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 DLR/HIT Hand Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 DLR/HIT Hand Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.23.5 DLR/HIT Hand Recent Developments

10.24 Robotiq

10.24.1 Robotiq Corporation Information

10.24.2 Robotiq Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Robotiq Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Robotiq Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.24.5 Robotiq Recent Developments

10.25 Onrobot

10.25.1 Onrobot Corporation Information

10.25.2 Onrobot Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Onrobot Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Onrobot Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.25.5 Onrobot Recent Developments

10.26 SMC

10.26.1 SMC Corporation Information

10.26.2 SMC Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 SMC Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 SMC Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.26.5 SMC Recent Developments

10.27 ATI

10.27.1 ATI Corporation Information

10.27.2 ATI Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 ATI Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 ATI Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.27.5 ATI Recent Developments

10.28 Weiss Robotics

10.28.1 Weiss Robotics Corporation Information

10.28.2 Weiss Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Weiss Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Weiss Robotics Collaborative Robot End Effector Products Offered

10.28.5 Weiss Robotics Recent Developments

11 Collaborative Robot End Effector Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Collaborative Robot End Effector Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Collaborative Robot End Effector Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Collaborative Robot End Effector Industry Trends

11.4.2 Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Drivers

11.4.3 Collaborative Robot End Effector Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

