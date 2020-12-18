Portable Air Purifiers Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2026 | Huntkey, The Pure Company, 6GCool

“

The report titled Global Portable Air Purifiers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Air Purifiers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Air Purifiers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Air Purifiers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Air Purifiers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Air Purifiers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Air Purifiers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Air Purifiers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Air Purifiers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Air Purifiers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Air Purifiers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Air Purifiers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Huntkey, The Pure Company, 6GCool, Airtory, Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.), Levoit, Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc., Rabbit Air, IQAir, Coway Airmega, Wynd, Molekule, Norm Pacific, Ionkini Technology, Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Air Purifiers With Bluetooth

Portable Air Purifiers Without Bluetooth



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Medical

Commercial



The Portable Air Purifiers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Air Purifiers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Air Purifiers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Air Purifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Air Purifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Air Purifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Air Purifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Air Purifiers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Air Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Portable Air Purifiers Product Overview

1.2 Portable Air Purifiers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Air Purifiers With Bluetooth

1.2.2 Portable Air Purifiers Without Bluetooth

1.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Air Purifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Air Purifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Air Purifiers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Air Purifiers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Air Purifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Air Purifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Air Purifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Air Purifiers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Air Purifiers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Air Purifiers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Purifiers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Purifiers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Air Purifiers by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Portable Air Purifiers by Application

4.1 Portable Air Purifiers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Medical

4.1.3 Commercial

4.2 Global Portable Air Purifiers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Air Purifiers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Air Purifiers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Air Purifiers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Air Purifiers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers by Application

5 North America Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Air Purifiers Business

10.1 Huntkey

10.1.1 Huntkey Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huntkey Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Huntkey Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Huntkey Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.1.5 Huntkey Recent Developments

10.2 The Pure Company

10.2.1 The Pure Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 The Pure Company Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 The Pure Company Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Huntkey Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.2.5 The Pure Company Recent Developments

10.3 6GCool

10.3.1 6GCool Corporation Information

10.3.2 6GCool Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 6GCool Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 6GCool Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.3.5 6GCool Recent Developments

10.4 Airtory

10.4.1 Airtory Corporation Information

10.4.2 Airtory Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Airtory Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Airtory Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.4.5 Airtory Recent Developments

10.5 Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.)

10.5.1 Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.) Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.) Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.5.5 Holmes (Sunbeam Products，Inc.) Recent Developments

10.6 Levoit

10.6.1 Levoit Corporation Information

10.6.2 Levoit Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Levoit Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Levoit Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.6.5 Levoit Recent Developments

10.7 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.

10.7.1 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.7.5 Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. Recent Developments

10.8 Rabbit Air

10.8.1 Rabbit Air Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rabbit Air Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Rabbit Air Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Rabbit Air Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.8.5 Rabbit Air Recent Developments

10.9 IQAir

10.9.1 IQAir Corporation Information

10.9.2 IQAir Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 IQAir Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 IQAir Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.9.5 IQAir Recent Developments

10.10 Coway Airmega

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Air Purifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Coway Airmega Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Coway Airmega Recent Developments

10.11 Wynd

10.11.1 Wynd Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wynd Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Wynd Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Wynd Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.11.5 Wynd Recent Developments

10.12 Molekule

10.12.1 Molekule Corporation Information

10.12.2 Molekule Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Molekule Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Molekule Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.12.5 Molekule Recent Developments

10.13 Norm Pacific

10.13.1 Norm Pacific Corporation Information

10.13.2 Norm Pacific Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Norm Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Norm Pacific Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.13.5 Norm Pacific Recent Developments

10.14 Ionkini Technology

10.14.1 Ionkini Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ionkini Technology Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Ionkini Technology Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ionkini Technology Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.14.5 Ionkini Technology Recent Developments

10.15 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd.

10.15.1 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd. Portable Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd. Portable Air Purifiers Products Offered

10.15.5 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Co,.Ltd. Recent Developments

11 Portable Air Purifiers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Air Purifiers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Air Purifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable Air Purifiers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable Air Purifiers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable Air Purifiers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”