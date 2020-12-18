Wrist Supports Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | LP Support, FUTURO, BSN Medical

“

The report titled Global Wrist Supports Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wrist Supports market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wrist Supports market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wrist Supports market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wrist Supports market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wrist Supports report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wrist Supports report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wrist Supports market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wrist Supports market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wrist Supports market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wrist Supports market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wrist Supports market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LP Support, FUTURO, BSN Medical, OPPO Medical, Neo G Wrist Support, Actesso Medical Supports, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Kao Chen Enterprise, ERGODYNE, medi, Push Sports, BORT GmbH, Benik Corporation, Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd, Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd., Anta, Adidas, Reebok, Nike, Puma, Under Armour, ASICS, PEAK, LI-NING, XTEP, FILA, LOTTO, 361°, UMBRO, KAPPA

Market Segmentation by Product: Wrist Supports With Thumb

Wrist Supports Without Thumb



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical

Consumer Goods

Sports Industry



The Wrist Supports Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wrist Supports market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wrist Supports market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wrist Supports market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wrist Supports industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wrist Supports market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wrist Supports market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wrist Supports market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wrist Supports Market Overview

1.1 Wrist Supports Product Overview

1.2 Wrist Supports Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wrist Supports With Thumb

1.2.2 Wrist Supports Without Thumb

1.3 Global Wrist Supports Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Wrist Supports Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wrist Supports Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wrist Supports Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wrist Supports Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wrist Supports Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wrist Supports Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wrist Supports Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wrist Supports as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wrist Supports Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wrist Supports Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wrist Supports by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wrist Supports Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wrist Supports Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wrist Supports Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Wrist Supports by Application

4.1 Wrist Supports Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Consumer Goods

4.1.3 Sports Industry

4.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wrist Supports Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wrist Supports Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wrist Supports Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wrist Supports by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wrist Supports by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wrist Supports by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports by Application

5 North America Wrist Supports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Wrist Supports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Wrist Supports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wrist Supports Business

10.1 LP Support

10.1.1 LP Support Corporation Information

10.1.2 LP Support Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 LP Support Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 LP Support Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.1.5 LP Support Recent Developments

10.2 FUTURO

10.2.1 FUTURO Corporation Information

10.2.2 FUTURO Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 FUTURO Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 LP Support Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.2.5 FUTURO Recent Developments

10.3 BSN Medical

10.3.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

10.3.2 BSN Medical Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BSN Medical Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BSN Medical Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.3.5 BSN Medical Recent Developments

10.4 OPPO Medical

10.4.1 OPPO Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 OPPO Medical Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 OPPO Medical Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 OPPO Medical Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.4.5 OPPO Medical Recent Developments

10.5 Neo G Wrist Support

10.5.1 Neo G Wrist Support Corporation Information

10.5.2 Neo G Wrist Support Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Neo G Wrist Support Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Neo G Wrist Support Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.5.5 Neo G Wrist Support Recent Developments

10.6 Actesso Medical Supports

10.6.1 Actesso Medical Supports Corporation Information

10.6.2 Actesso Medical Supports Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Actesso Medical Supports Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Actesso Medical Supports Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.6.5 Actesso Medical Supports Recent Developments

10.7 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

10.7.1 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.7.5 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Recent Developments

10.8 Kao Chen Enterprise

10.8.1 Kao Chen Enterprise Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kao Chen Enterprise Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Kao Chen Enterprise Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kao Chen Enterprise Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.8.5 Kao Chen Enterprise Recent Developments

10.9 ERGODYNE

10.9.1 ERGODYNE Corporation Information

10.9.2 ERGODYNE Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 ERGODYNE Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ERGODYNE Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.9.5 ERGODYNE Recent Developments

10.10 medi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wrist Supports Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 medi Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 medi Recent Developments

10.11 Push Sports

10.11.1 Push Sports Corporation Information

10.11.2 Push Sports Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Push Sports Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Push Sports Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.11.5 Push Sports Recent Developments

10.12 BORT GmbH

10.12.1 BORT GmbH Corporation Information

10.12.2 BORT GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 BORT GmbH Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 BORT GmbH Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.12.5 BORT GmbH Recent Developments

10.13 Benik Corporation

10.13.1 Benik Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Benik Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Benik Corporation Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Benik Corporation Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.13.5 Benik Corporation Recent Developments

10.14 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.14.5 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Recent Developments

10.15 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd.

10.15.1 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.15.5 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

10.16 Anta

10.16.1 Anta Corporation Information

10.16.2 Anta Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Anta Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Anta Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.16.5 Anta Recent Developments

10.17 Adidas

10.17.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.17.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Adidas Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Adidas Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.17.5 Adidas Recent Developments

10.18 Reebok

10.18.1 Reebok Corporation Information

10.18.2 Reebok Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Reebok Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Reebok Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.18.5 Reebok Recent Developments

10.19 Nike

10.19.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nike Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Nike Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Nike Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.19.5 Nike Recent Developments

10.20 Puma

10.20.1 Puma Corporation Information

10.20.2 Puma Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Puma Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Puma Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.20.5 Puma Recent Developments

10.21 Under Armour

10.21.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.21.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Under Armour Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Under Armour Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.21.5 Under Armour Recent Developments

10.22 ASICS

10.22.1 ASICS Corporation Information

10.22.2 ASICS Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 ASICS Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 ASICS Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.22.5 ASICS Recent Developments

10.23 PEAK

10.23.1 PEAK Corporation Information

10.23.2 PEAK Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 PEAK Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 PEAK Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.23.5 PEAK Recent Developments

10.24 LI-NING

10.24.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

10.24.2 LI-NING Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 LI-NING Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 LI-NING Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.24.5 LI-NING Recent Developments

10.25 XTEP

10.25.1 XTEP Corporation Information

10.25.2 XTEP Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 XTEP Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 XTEP Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.25.5 XTEP Recent Developments

10.26 FILA

10.26.1 FILA Corporation Information

10.26.2 FILA Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 FILA Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 FILA Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.26.5 FILA Recent Developments

10.27 LOTTO

10.27.1 LOTTO Corporation Information

10.27.2 LOTTO Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 LOTTO Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 LOTTO Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.27.5 LOTTO Recent Developments

10.28 361°

10.28.1 361° Corporation Information

10.28.2 361° Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 361° Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 361° Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.28.5 361° Recent Developments

10.29 UMBRO

10.29.1 UMBRO Corporation Information

10.29.2 UMBRO Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 UMBRO Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 UMBRO Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.29.5 UMBRO Recent Developments

10.30 KAPPA

10.30.1 KAPPA Corporation Information

10.30.2 KAPPA Description, Business Overview

10.30.3 KAPPA Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 KAPPA Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.30.5 KAPPA Recent Developments

11 Wrist Supports Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wrist Supports Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wrist Supports Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Wrist Supports Industry Trends

11.4.2 Wrist Supports Market Drivers

11.4.3 Wrist Supports Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”