TIG Torches Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Grainger, EWM Group, Esabna

The report titled Global TIG Torches Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global TIG Torches market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global TIG Torches market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global TIG Torches market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global TIG Torches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The TIG Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the TIG Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global TIG Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global TIG Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global TIG Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global TIG Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global TIG Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Grainger, EWM Group, Esabna, Miller Electric, Abicor Binzel, CK Worldwide, Panasonic, Deca, Sumig, Everlast Power Equipment, Wanshida Welding, Autogen-Ritter GmbH, Stahlwerk, Techniweld USA

Market Segmentation by Product: Air-Cooled

Water-Coolled



Market Segmentation by Application: Mechanical Equipment

Industrial

Others



The TIG Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global TIG Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global TIG Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the TIG Torches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in TIG Torches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global TIG Torches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global TIG Torches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global TIG Torches market?

Table of Contents:

1 TIG Torches Market Overview

1.1 TIG Torches Product Overview

1.2 TIG Torches Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air-Cooled

1.2.2 Water-Coolled

1.3 Global TIG Torches Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global TIG Torches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global TIG Torches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global TIG Torches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global TIG Torches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global TIG Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global TIG Torches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global TIG Torches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global TIG Torches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global TIG Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America TIG Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe TIG Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America TIG Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global TIG Torches Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by TIG Torches Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by TIG Torches Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players TIG Torches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers TIG Torches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 TIG Torches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 TIG Torches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by TIG Torches Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in TIG Torches as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into TIG Torches Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers TIG Torches Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global TIG Torches by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global TIG Torches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global TIG Torches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global TIG Torches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global TIG Torches Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global TIG Torches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global TIG Torches by Application

4.1 TIG Torches Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mechanical Equipment

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global TIG Torches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global TIG Torches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global TIG Torches Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions TIG Torches Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America TIG Torches by Application

4.5.2 Europe TIG Torches by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches by Application

4.5.4 Latin America TIG Torches by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches by Application

5 North America TIG Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe TIG Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America TIG Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa TIG Torches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in TIG Torches Business

10.1 Grainger

10.1.1 Grainger Corporation Information

10.1.2 Grainger Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Grainger TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Grainger TIG Torches Products Offered

10.1.5 Grainger Recent Developments

10.2 EWM Group

10.2.1 EWM Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 EWM Group Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 EWM Group TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Grainger TIG Torches Products Offered

10.2.5 EWM Group Recent Developments

10.3 Esabna

10.3.1 Esabna Corporation Information

10.3.2 Esabna Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Esabna TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Esabna TIG Torches Products Offered

10.3.5 Esabna Recent Developments

10.4 Miller Electric

10.4.1 Miller Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Miller Electric Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Miller Electric TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Miller Electric TIG Torches Products Offered

10.4.5 Miller Electric Recent Developments

10.5 Abicor Binzel

10.5.1 Abicor Binzel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Abicor Binzel Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Abicor Binzel TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Abicor Binzel TIG Torches Products Offered

10.5.5 Abicor Binzel Recent Developments

10.6 CK Worldwide

10.6.1 CK Worldwide Corporation Information

10.6.2 CK Worldwide Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 CK Worldwide TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CK Worldwide TIG Torches Products Offered

10.6.5 CK Worldwide Recent Developments

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Panasonic TIG Torches Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.8 Deca

10.8.1 Deca Corporation Information

10.8.2 Deca Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Deca TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Deca TIG Torches Products Offered

10.8.5 Deca Recent Developments

10.9 Sumig

10.9.1 Sumig Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sumig Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Sumig TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sumig TIG Torches Products Offered

10.9.5 Sumig Recent Developments

10.10 Everlast Power Equipment

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 TIG Torches Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Everlast Power Equipment TIG Torches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Everlast Power Equipment Recent Developments

10.11 Wanshida Welding

10.11.1 Wanshida Welding Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wanshida Welding Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Wanshida Welding TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Wanshida Welding TIG Torches Products Offered

10.11.5 Wanshida Welding Recent Developments

10.12 Autogen-Ritter GmbH

10.12.1 Autogen-Ritter GmbH Corporation Information

10.12.2 Autogen-Ritter GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Autogen-Ritter GmbH TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Autogen-Ritter GmbH TIG Torches Products Offered

10.12.5 Autogen-Ritter GmbH Recent Developments

10.13 Stahlwerk

10.13.1 Stahlwerk Corporation Information

10.13.2 Stahlwerk Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Stahlwerk TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Stahlwerk TIG Torches Products Offered

10.13.5 Stahlwerk Recent Developments

10.14 Techniweld USA

10.14.1 Techniweld USA Corporation Information

10.14.2 Techniweld USA Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Techniweld USA TIG Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Techniweld USA TIG Torches Products Offered

10.14.5 Techniweld USA Recent Developments

11 TIG Torches Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 TIG Torches Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 TIG Torches Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 TIG Torches Industry Trends

11.4.2 TIG Torches Market Drivers

11.4.3 TIG Torches Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

