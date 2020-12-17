Graphene Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | 2-DTech Limited, ACS Material, Nanoinnova Technologies

“

The report titled Global Graphene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 2-DTech Limited, ACS Material, Nanoinnova Technologies, XG Science, Nano X plore, Thomas Swan, Angstron Materials, United Nano-Technologies, Cambridge Nanosystems, Abalonyx, Perpetuus Advanced Materials, Granphenea, Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology, The New Hong Mstar, Sixth Element Technology, Group Tangshan Jianhua, Deyang Carbon Technology, Jining Leader Nano Technology, Beijing Carbon Century Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Graphene Powder

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Film



Market Segmentation by Application: Photovoltaic Cells

Composite Materials

Biological Engineering

Other



The Graphene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Graphene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Graphene Powder

1.2.3 Graphene Oxide

1.2.4 Graphene Film

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Graphene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Photovoltaic Cells

1.3.3 Composite Materials

1.3.4 Biological Engineering

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Graphene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Graphene Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Graphene Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Graphene, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Graphene Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Graphene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Graphene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Graphene Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Graphene Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Graphene Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Graphene Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Graphene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Graphene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Graphene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Graphene Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Graphene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Graphene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Graphene Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Graphene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Graphene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Graphene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Graphene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Graphene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Graphene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Graphene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Graphene Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Graphene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Graphene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Graphene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Graphene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Graphene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Graphene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Graphene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Graphene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Graphene Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Graphene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Graphene Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Graphene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Graphene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Graphene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Graphene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Graphene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Graphene Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Graphene Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Graphene Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Graphene Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Graphene Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Graphene Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Graphene Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Graphene Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Graphene Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Graphene Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Graphene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Graphene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Graphene Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Graphene Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Graphene Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Graphene Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Graphene Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Graphene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Graphene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Graphene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Graphene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Graphene Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Graphene Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Graphene Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Cambridge Nanosystems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Cambridge Nanosystems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Cambridge Nanosystems Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Cambridge Nanosystems Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Graphene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Graphene Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Graphene Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Graphene Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Graphene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Graphene Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphene Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphene Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 2-DTech Limited

12.1.1 2-DTech Limited Corporation Information

12.1.2 2-DTech Limited Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 2-DTech Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 2-DTech Limited Graphene Products Offered

12.1.5 2-DTech Limited Recent Development

12.2 ACS Material

12.2.1 ACS Material Corporation Information

12.2.2 ACS Material Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ACS Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ACS Material Graphene Products Offered

12.2.5 ACS Material Recent Development

12.3 Nanoinnova Technologies

12.3.1 Nanoinnova Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nanoinnova Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nanoinnova Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nanoinnova Technologies Graphene Products Offered

12.3.5 Nanoinnova Technologies Recent Development

12.4 XG Science

12.4.1 XG Science Corporation Information

12.4.2 XG Science Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 XG Science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 XG Science Graphene Products Offered

12.4.5 XG Science Recent Development

12.5 Nano X plore

12.5.1 Nano X plore Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nano X plore Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nano X plore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nano X plore Graphene Products Offered

12.5.5 Nano X plore Recent Development

12.6 Thomas Swan

12.6.1 Thomas Swan Corporation Information

12.6.2 Thomas Swan Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Thomas Swan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Thomas Swan Graphene Products Offered

12.6.5 Thomas Swan Recent Development

12.7 Angstron Materials

12.7.1 Angstron Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Angstron Materials Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Angstron Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Angstron Materials Graphene Products Offered

12.7.5 Angstron Materials Recent Development

12.8 United Nano-Technologies

12.8.1 United Nano-Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 United Nano-Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 United Nano-Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 United Nano-Technologies Graphene Products Offered

12.8.5 United Nano-Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Cambridge Nanosystems

12.9.1 Cambridge Nanosystems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cambridge Nanosystems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cambridge Nanosystems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Cambridge Nanosystems Graphene Products Offered

12.9.5 Cambridge Nanosystems Recent Development

12.10 Abalonyx

12.10.1 Abalonyx Corporation Information

12.10.2 Abalonyx Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Abalonyx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Abalonyx Graphene Products Offered

12.10.5 Abalonyx Recent Development

12.12 Granphenea

12.12.1 Granphenea Corporation Information

12.12.2 Granphenea Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Granphenea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Granphenea Products Offered

12.12.5 Granphenea Recent Development

12.13 Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology

12.13.1 Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology Products Offered

12.13.5 Ning Bo Mo Xi Technology Recent Development

12.14 The New Hong Mstar

12.14.1 The New Hong Mstar Corporation Information

12.14.2 The New Hong Mstar Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 The New Hong Mstar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 The New Hong Mstar Products Offered

12.14.5 The New Hong Mstar Recent Development

12.15 Sixth Element Technology

12.15.1 Sixth Element Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sixth Element Technology Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sixth Element Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sixth Element Technology Products Offered

12.15.5 Sixth Element Technology Recent Development

12.16 Group Tangshan Jianhua

12.16.1 Group Tangshan Jianhua Corporation Information

12.16.2 Group Tangshan Jianhua Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Group Tangshan Jianhua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Group Tangshan Jianhua Products Offered

12.16.5 Group Tangshan Jianhua Recent Development

12.17 Deyang Carbon Technology

12.17.1 Deyang Carbon Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Deyang Carbon Technology Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Deyang Carbon Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Deyang Carbon Technology Products Offered

12.17.5 Deyang Carbon Technology Recent Development

12.18 Jining Leader Nano Technology

12.18.1 Jining Leader Nano Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jining Leader Nano Technology Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Jining Leader Nano Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Jining Leader Nano Technology Products Offered

12.18.5 Jining Leader Nano Technology Recent Development

12.19 Beijing Carbon Century Technology

12.19.1 Beijing Carbon Century Technology Corporation Information

12.19.2 Beijing Carbon Century Technology Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Beijing Carbon Century Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Beijing Carbon Century Technology Products Offered

12.19.5 Beijing Carbon Century Technology Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Graphene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

