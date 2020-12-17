AMOLED Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2021- Says QYResearch | Top Companies: Samsung Mobile Display (SMD), LG, SONY, Futaba Corporation, Sichuan CCO Display Technology, RITEK, Visionox, JOLED, EDO, Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO), BOE, Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AMOLED Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AMOLED market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AMOLED market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AMOLED market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Samsung Mobile Display (SMD), LG, SONY, Futaba Corporation, Sichuan CCO Display Technology, RITEK, Visionox, JOLED, EDO, Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO), BOE, Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED) Market Segment by Application: Mobile Phone

Helmet Type VR

Wearable Device

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AMOLED market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AMOLED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AMOLED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AMOLED market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AMOLED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AMOLED market

TOC

1 AMOLED Market Overview

1.1 AMOLED Product Scope

1.2 AMOLED Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AMOLED Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

1.2.3 Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

1.3 AMOLED Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AMOLED Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Mobile Phone

1.3.3 Helmet Type VR

1.3.4 Wearable Device

1.4 AMOLED Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global AMOLED Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global AMOLED Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global AMOLED Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 AMOLED Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global AMOLED Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global AMOLED Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global AMOLED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global AMOLED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global AMOLED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global AMOLED Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global AMOLED Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States AMOLED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe AMOLED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China AMOLED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan AMOLED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia AMOLED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India AMOLED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global AMOLED Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AMOLED Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top AMOLED Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AMOLED Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AMOLED as of 2019)

3.4 Global AMOLED Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers AMOLED Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key AMOLED Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global AMOLED Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AMOLED Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AMOLED Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global AMOLED Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AMOLED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global AMOLED Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AMOLED Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global AMOLED Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global AMOLED Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AMOLED Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global AMOLED Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global AMOLED Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AMOLED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global AMOLED Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global AMOLED Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global AMOLED Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States AMOLED Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States AMOLED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe AMOLED Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe AMOLED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China AMOLED Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China AMOLED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan AMOLED Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan AMOLED Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia AMOLED Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia AMOLED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India AMOLED Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India AMOLED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India AMOLED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India AMOLED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AMOLED Business

12.1 Samsung Mobile Display (SMD)

12.1.1 Samsung Mobile Display (SMD) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Mobile Display (SMD) Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Mobile Display (SMD) AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Samsung Mobile Display (SMD) AMOLED Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung Mobile Display (SMD) Recent Development

12.2 LG

12.2.1 LG Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Business Overview

12.2.3 LG AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 LG AMOLED Products Offered

12.2.5 LG Recent Development

12.3 SONY

12.3.1 SONY Corporation Information

12.3.2 SONY Business Overview

12.3.3 SONY AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SONY AMOLED Products Offered

12.3.5 SONY Recent Development

12.4 Futaba Corporation

12.4.1 Futaba Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Futaba Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 Futaba Corporation AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Futaba Corporation AMOLED Products Offered

12.4.5 Futaba Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Sichuan CCO Display Technology

12.5.1 Sichuan CCO Display Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sichuan CCO Display Technology Business Overview

12.5.3 Sichuan CCO Display Technology AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sichuan CCO Display Technology AMOLED Products Offered

12.5.5 Sichuan CCO Display Technology Recent Development

12.6 RITEK

12.6.1 RITEK Corporation Information

12.6.2 RITEK Business Overview

12.6.3 RITEK AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 RITEK AMOLED Products Offered

12.6.5 RITEK Recent Development

12.7 Visionox

12.7.1 Visionox Corporation Information

12.7.2 Visionox Business Overview

12.7.3 Visionox AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Visionox AMOLED Products Offered

12.7.5 Visionox Recent Development

12.8 JOLED

12.8.1 JOLED Corporation Information

12.8.2 JOLED Business Overview

12.8.3 JOLED AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 JOLED AMOLED Products Offered

12.8.5 JOLED Recent Development

12.9 EDO

12.9.1 EDO Corporation Information

12.9.2 EDO Business Overview

12.9.3 EDO AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 EDO AMOLED Products Offered

12.9.5 EDO Recent Development

12.10 Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO)

12.10.1 Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO) Business Overview

12.10.3 Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO) AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO) AMOLED Products Offered

12.10.5 Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd(GVO) Recent Development

12.11 BOE

12.11.1 BOE Corporation Information

12.11.2 BOE Business Overview

12.11.3 BOE AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 BOE AMOLED Products Offered

12.11.5 BOE Recent Development

12.12 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd

12.12.1 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.12.3 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd AMOLED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd AMOLED Products Offered

12.12.5 Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd Recent Development 13 AMOLED Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 AMOLED Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AMOLED

13.4 AMOLED Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 AMOLED Distributors List

14.3 AMOLED Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 AMOLED Market Trends

15.2 AMOLED Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 AMOLED Market Challenges

15.4 AMOLED Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

