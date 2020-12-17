COB LED Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2021- Says QYResearch | Top Companies: Osram Opto, Semiconductors, Perkinelmer, Citizen Electronics, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, GE Lighting, Enlux Lighitng, EMTEQ, Prophotonix, Cooper Lighting, LumiShoreLtd, Philips Lumileds Lighting, Samsung Electronics, Leiso Lighting, Luminage

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global COB LED Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global COB LED market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global COB LED market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global COB LED market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Osram Opto, Semiconductors, Perkinelmer, Citizen Electronics, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, GE Lighting, Enlux Lighitng, EMTEQ, Prophotonix, Cooper Lighting, LumiShoreLtd, Philips Lumileds Lighting, Samsung Electronics, Leiso Lighting, Luminage

Market Segment by Product Type: Organic Light Emitting Diode

Inorganic Light Emitting Diode

Market Segment by Application: LED Display

Traffic Light

Car Lights

Others

Traffic Light

Car Lights

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global COB LED market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the COB LED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the COB LED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COB LED market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COB LED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COB LED market

TOC

1 COB LED Market Overview

1.1 COB LED Product Scope

1.2 COB LED Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global COB LED Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Organic Light Emitting Diode

1.2.3 Inorganic Light Emitting Diode

1.3 COB LED Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global COB LED Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 LED Display

1.3.3 Traffic Light

1.3.4 Car Lights

1.3.5 Others

1.4 COB LED Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global COB LED Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global COB LED Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global COB LED Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 COB LED Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global COB LED Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global COB LED Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global COB LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global COB LED Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global COB LED Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States COB LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe COB LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China COB LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan COB LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia COB LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India COB LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global COB LED Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top COB LED Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top COB LED Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global COB LED Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in COB LED as of 2019)

3.4 Global COB LED Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers COB LED Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key COB LED Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global COB LED Market Size by Type

4.1 Global COB LED Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global COB LED Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global COB LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global COB LED Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global COB LED Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global COB LED Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global COB LED Market Size by Application

5.1 Global COB LED Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global COB LED Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global COB LED Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global COB LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global COB LED Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global COB LED Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global COB LED Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States COB LED Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States COB LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe COB LED Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe COB LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China COB LED Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China COB LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan COB LED Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan COB LED Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia COB LED Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia COB LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India COB LED Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India COB LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India COB LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India COB LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in COB LED Business

12.1 Osram Opto

12.1.1 Osram Opto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Osram Opto Business Overview

12.1.3 Osram Opto COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Osram Opto COB LED Products Offered

12.1.5 Osram Opto Recent Development

12.2 Semiconductors

12.2.1 Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.2.2 Semiconductors Business Overview

12.2.3 Semiconductors COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Semiconductors COB LED Products Offered

12.2.5 Semiconductors Recent Development

12.3 Perkinelmer

12.3.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Perkinelmer Business Overview

12.3.3 Perkinelmer COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Perkinelmer COB LED Products Offered

12.3.5 Perkinelmer Recent Development

12.4 Citizen Electronics

12.4.1 Citizen Electronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Citizen Electronics Business Overview

12.4.3 Citizen Electronics COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Citizen Electronics COB LED Products Offered

12.4.5 Citizen Electronics Recent Development

12.5 Cree

12.5.1 Cree Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cree Business Overview

12.5.3 Cree COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cree COB LED Products Offered

12.5.5 Cree Recent Development

12.6 Seoul Semiconductor

12.6.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Seoul Semiconductor Business Overview

12.6.3 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Seoul Semiconductor COB LED Products Offered

12.6.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Development

12.7 GE Lighting

12.7.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

12.7.2 GE Lighting Business Overview

12.7.3 GE Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GE Lighting COB LED Products Offered

12.7.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

12.8 Enlux Lighitng

12.8.1 Enlux Lighitng Corporation Information

12.8.2 Enlux Lighitng Business Overview

12.8.3 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Enlux Lighitng COB LED Products Offered

12.8.5 Enlux Lighitng Recent Development

12.9 EMTEQ

12.9.1 EMTEQ Corporation Information

12.9.2 EMTEQ Business Overview

12.9.3 EMTEQ COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 EMTEQ COB LED Products Offered

12.9.5 EMTEQ Recent Development

12.10 Prophotonix

12.10.1 Prophotonix Corporation Information

12.10.2 Prophotonix Business Overview

12.10.3 Prophotonix COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Prophotonix COB LED Products Offered

12.10.5 Prophotonix Recent Development

12.11 Cooper Lighting

12.11.1 Cooper Lighting Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cooper Lighting Business Overview

12.11.3 Cooper Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Cooper Lighting COB LED Products Offered

12.11.5 Cooper Lighting Recent Development

12.12 LumiShoreLtd

12.12.1 LumiShoreLtd Corporation Information

12.12.2 LumiShoreLtd Business Overview

12.12.3 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 LumiShoreLtd COB LED Products Offered

12.12.5 LumiShoreLtd Recent Development

12.13 Philips Lumileds Lighting

12.13.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Corporation Information

12.13.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Business Overview

12.13.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting COB LED Products Offered

12.13.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting Recent Development

12.14 Samsung Electronics

12.14.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

12.14.3 Samsung Electronics COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Samsung Electronics COB LED Products Offered

12.14.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.15 Leiso Lighting

12.15.1 Leiso Lighting Corporation Information

12.15.2 Leiso Lighting Business Overview

12.15.3 Leiso Lighting COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Leiso Lighting COB LED Products Offered

12.15.5 Leiso Lighting Recent Development

12.16 Luminage

12.16.1 Luminage Corporation Information

12.16.2 Luminage Business Overview

12.16.3 Luminage COB LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Luminage COB LED Products Offered

12.16.5 Luminage Recent Development 13 COB LED Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 COB LED Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of COB LED

13.4 COB LED Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 COB LED Distributors List

14.3 COB LED Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 COB LED Market Trends

15.2 COB LED Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 COB LED Market Challenges

15.4 COB LED Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

