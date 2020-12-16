Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Qifeng New Material, Glatfelter, MB Papers (Miquel y Costas)

“

The report titled Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wear Resistant Overlay Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wear Resistant Overlay Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Qifeng New Material, Glatfelter, MB Papers (Miquel y Costas), SMW, Purico, BMK GmbH, Puli Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, SURTECO, Onyx Specialty Papers, Shin Kwang Hwa Paper, Pudumjee Paper Products, Zori International

Market Segmentation by Product: ≤27 g/m²

27 g/m²-45 g/m²

≥45 g/m²



Market Segmentation by Application: Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)

High Pressure Laminates (HPL)

Others



The Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wear Resistant Overlay Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 ≤27 g/m²

1.2.3 27 g/m²-45 g/m²

1.2.4 ≥45 g/m²

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Low Pressure Laminates (LPL)

1.3.3 High Pressure Laminates (HPL)

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Qifeng New Material

4.1.1 Qifeng New Material Corporation Information

4.1.2 Qifeng New Material Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Qifeng New Material Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.1.4 Qifeng New Material Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Qifeng New Material Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Qifeng New Material Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Qifeng New Material Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Qifeng New Material Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Qifeng New Material Recent Development

4.2 Glatfelter

4.2.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

4.2.2 Glatfelter Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Glatfelter Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.2.4 Glatfelter Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Glatfelter Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Glatfelter Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Glatfelter Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Glatfelter Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Glatfelter Recent Development

4.3 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas)

4.3.1 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Corporation Information

4.3.2 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.3.4 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.3.6 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.3.7 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 MB Papers (Miquel y Costas) Recent Development

4.4 SMW

4.4.1 SMW Corporation Information

4.4.2 SMW Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 SMW Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.4.4 SMW Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 SMW Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.4.6 SMW Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.4.7 SMW Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 SMW Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 SMW Recent Development

4.5 Purico

4.5.1 Purico Corporation Information

4.5.2 Purico Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Purico Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.5.4 Purico Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Purico Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Purico Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Purico Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Purico Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Purico Recent Development

4.6 BMK GmbH

4.6.1 BMK GmbH Corporation Information

4.6.2 BMK GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 BMK GmbH Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.6.4 BMK GmbH Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 BMK GmbH Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.6.6 BMK GmbH Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.6.7 BMK GmbH Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 BMK GmbH Recent Development

4.7 Puli Paper

4.7.1 Puli Paper Corporation Information

4.7.2 Puli Paper Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Puli Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.7.4 Puli Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Puli Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Puli Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Puli Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Puli Paper Recent Development

4.8 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

4.8.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

4.8.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.8.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

4.9 SURTECO

4.9.1 SURTECO Corporation Information

4.9.2 SURTECO Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 SURTECO Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.9.4 SURTECO Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 SURTECO Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.9.6 SURTECO Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.9.7 SURTECO Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 SURTECO Recent Development

4.10 Onyx Specialty Papers

4.10.1 Onyx Specialty Papers Corporation Information

4.10.2 Onyx Specialty Papers Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Onyx Specialty Papers Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.10.4 Onyx Specialty Papers Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Onyx Specialty Papers Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Onyx Specialty Papers Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Onyx Specialty Papers Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Onyx Specialty Papers Recent Development

4.11 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper

4.11.1 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Corporation Information

4.11.2 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.11.4 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Shin Kwang Hwa Paper Recent Development

4.12 Pudumjee Paper Products

4.12.1 Pudumjee Paper Products Corporation Information

4.12.2 Pudumjee Paper Products Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Pudumjee Paper Products Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.12.4 Pudumjee Paper Products Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Pudumjee Paper Products Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Pudumjee Paper Products Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Pudumjee Paper Products Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Pudumjee Paper Products Recent Development

4.13 Zori International

4.13.1 Zori International Corporation Information

4.13.2 Zori International Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Zori International Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Products Offered

4.13.4 Zori International Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Zori International Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Zori International Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Zori International Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Zori International Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type

7.4 North America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Clients Analysis

12.4 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Drivers

13.2 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Opportunities

13.3 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Challenges

13.4 Wear Resistant Overlay Paper Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”