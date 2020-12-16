Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Dimplex, Cukurova, Symo Parasols

“

The report titled Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Infrared Outdoor Heater report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2354532/global-infrared-outdoor-heater-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Infrared Outdoor Heater report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dimplex, Cukurova, Symo Parasols, Optima Heaters, Fire Sense, Infratech, Lynx, Ambiance, Bromic, Dr. Infrared Heater, Endless Summer, Patio Comfort, Solaira, Detroit Radiant Products, Superior Radiant Products, Roberts Gordon, Gas Fired Products, Schwank, Solaronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Wall-mounted Infrared Outdoor Heater

Freestanding Infrared Outdoor Heater

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Infrared Outdoor Heater Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Outdoor Heater market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Outdoor Heater industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Outdoor Heater market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2354532/global-infrared-outdoor-heater-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wall-mounted Infrared Outdoor Heater

1.2.3 Freestanding Infrared Outdoor Heater

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Infrared Outdoor Heater Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Infrared Outdoor Heater Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Infrared Outdoor Heater Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Infrared Outdoor Heater Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Outdoor Heater Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Dimplex

4.1.1 Dimplex Corporation Information

4.1.2 Dimplex Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.1.4 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Dimplex Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Dimplex Recent Development

4.2 Cukurova

4.2.1 Cukurova Corporation Information

4.2.2 Cukurova Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.2.4 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Cukurova Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Cukurova Recent Development

4.3 Symo Parasols

4.3.1 Symo Parasols Corporation Information

4.3.2 Symo Parasols Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.3.4 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Symo Parasols Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Symo Parasols Recent Development

4.4 Optima Heaters

4.4.1 Optima Heaters Corporation Information

4.4.2 Optima Heaters Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.4.4 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Optima Heaters Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Optima Heaters Recent Development

4.5 Fire Sense

4.5.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

4.5.2 Fire Sense Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.5.4 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Fire Sense Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Fire Sense Recent Development

4.6 Infratech

4.6.1 Infratech Corporation Information

4.6.2 Infratech Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.6.4 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Infratech Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Infratech Recent Development

4.7 Lynx

4.7.1 Lynx Corporation Information

4.7.2 Lynx Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.7.4 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Lynx Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Lynx Recent Development

4.8 Ambiance

4.8.1 Ambiance Corporation Information

4.8.2 Ambiance Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.8.4 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Ambiance Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Ambiance Recent Development

4.9 Bromic

4.9.1 Bromic Corporation Information

4.9.2 Bromic Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.9.4 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Bromic Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Bromic Recent Development

4.10 Dr. Infrared Heater

4.10.1 Dr. Infrared Heater Corporation Information

4.10.2 Dr. Infrared Heater Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Dr. Infrared Heater Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.10.4 Dr. Infrared Heater Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Dr. Infrared Heater Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Dr. Infrared Heater Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Dr. Infrared Heater Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Dr. Infrared Heater Recent Development

4.11 Endless Summer

4.11.1 Endless Summer Corporation Information

4.11.2 Endless Summer Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.11.4 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Endless Summer Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Endless Summer Recent Development

4.12 Patio Comfort

4.12.1 Patio Comfort Corporation Information

4.12.2 Patio Comfort Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.12.4 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Patio Comfort Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Patio Comfort Recent Development

4.13 Solaira

4.13.1 Solaira Corporation Information

4.13.2 Solaira Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.13.4 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Solaira Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Solaira Recent Development

4.14 Detroit Radiant Products

4.14.1 Detroit Radiant Products Corporation Information

4.14.2 Detroit Radiant Products Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.14.4 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Detroit Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Detroit Radiant Products Recent Development

4.15 Superior Radiant Products

4.15.1 Superior Radiant Products Corporation Information

4.15.2 Superior Radiant Products Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.15.4 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Superior Radiant Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Superior Radiant Products Recent Development

4.16 Roberts Gordon

4.16.1 Roberts Gordon Corporation Information

4.16.2 Roberts Gordon Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.16.4 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Roberts Gordon Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Roberts Gordon Recent Development

4.17 Gas Fired Products

4.17.1 Gas Fired Products Corporation Information

4.17.2 Gas Fired Products Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.17.4 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Gas Fired Products Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Gas Fired Products Recent Development

4.18 Schwank

4.18.1 Schwank Corporation Information

4.18.2 Schwank Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.18.4 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Schwank Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Schwank Recent Development

4.19 Solaronics

4.19.1 Solaronics Corporation Information

4.19.2 Solaronics Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Products Offered

4.19.4 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Solaronics Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Solaronics Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type

7.4 North America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Clients Analysis

12.4 Infrared Outdoor Heater Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Drivers

13.2 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Opportunities

13.3 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Challenges

13.4 Infrared Outdoor Heater Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2354532/global-infrared-outdoor-heater-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”