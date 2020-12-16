IoT Gateway Devices Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026 | Advantech, Cisco, AEON

“

The report titled Global IoT Gateway Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global IoT Gateway Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global IoT Gateway Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global IoT Gateway Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global IoT Gateway Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The IoT Gateway Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the IoT Gateway Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global IoT Gateway Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global IoT Gateway Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global IoT Gateway Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global IoT Gateway Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global IoT Gateway Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advantech, Cisco, AEON, ADLINK, Dell, Eurotech, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Lantronix, Siemens, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Supermicro Computer Inc., Robustel, Haltian

Market Segmentation by Product: Wired Connections

Wireless Connections



Market Segmentation by Application: Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others



The IoT Gateway Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global IoT Gateway Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global IoT Gateway Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IoT Gateway Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IoT Gateway Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IoT Gateway Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IoT Gateway Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IoT Gateway Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IoT Gateway Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wired Connections

1.2.3 Wireless Connections

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Automation

1.3.3 Wearable Technology

1.3.4 Smart City

1.3.5 Industrial Automation

1.3.6 Connected Transportation

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 IoT Gateway Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 IoT Gateway Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global IoT Gateway Devices by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 IoT Gateway Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers IoT Gateway Devices Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into IoT Gateway Devices Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Advantech

4.1.1 Advantech Corporation Information

4.1.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.1.4 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Advantech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Advantech Recent Development

4.2 Cisco

4.2.1 Cisco Corporation Information

4.2.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.2.4 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Cisco IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Cisco Recent Development

4.3 AEON

4.3.1 AEON Corporation Information

4.3.2 AEON Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 AEON IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.3.4 AEON IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 AEON IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.3.6 AEON IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.3.7 AEON IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 AEON IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 AEON Recent Development

4.4 ADLINK

4.4.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

4.4.2 ADLINK Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 ADLINK IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.4.4 ADLINK IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 ADLINK IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.4.6 ADLINK IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.4.7 ADLINK IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 ADLINK IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 ADLINK Recent Development

4.5 Dell

4.5.1 Dell Corporation Information

4.5.2 Dell Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.5.4 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Dell IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Dell Recent Development

4.6 Eurotech

4.6.1 Eurotech Corporation Information

4.6.2 Eurotech Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.6.4 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Eurotech IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Eurotech Recent Development

4.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.7.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corporation Information

4.7.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.7.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

4.8 Huawei

4.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information

4.8.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.8.4 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Huawei IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Huawei Recent Development

4.9 Lantronix

4.9.1 Lantronix Corporation Information

4.9.2 Lantronix Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.9.4 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Lantronix IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Lantronix Recent Development

4.10 Siemens

4.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

4.10.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Siemens IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.10.4 Siemens IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Siemens IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Siemens IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Siemens IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Siemens Recent Development

4.11 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

4.11.1 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Corporation Information

4.11.2 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.11.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.11.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.11.7 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Recent Development

4.12 Supermicro Computer Inc.

4.12.1 Supermicro Computer Inc. Corporation Information

4.12.2 Supermicro Computer Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Supermicro Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.12.4 Supermicro Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Supermicro Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Supermicro Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Supermicro Computer Inc. IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Supermicro Computer Inc. Recent Development

4.13 Robustel

4.13.1 Robustel Corporation Information

4.13.2 Robustel Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Robustel IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.13.4 Robustel IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Robustel IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Robustel IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Robustel IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Robustel Recent Development

4.14 Haltian

4.14.1 Haltian Corporation Information

4.14.2 Haltian Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Haltian IoT Gateway Devices Products Offered

4.14.4 Haltian IoT Gateway Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Haltian IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Haltian IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Haltian IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Haltian Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 IoT Gateway Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global IoT Gateway Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 IoT Gateway Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type

7.4 North America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type

9.4 Europe IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa IoT Gateway Devices Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 IoT Gateway Devices Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 IoT Gateway Devices Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 IoT Gateway Devices Clients Analysis

12.4 IoT Gateway Devices Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 IoT Gateway Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 IoT Gateway Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 IoT Gateway Devices Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 IoT Gateway Devices Market Drivers

13.2 IoT Gateway Devices Market Opportunities

13.3 IoT Gateway Devices Market Challenges

13.4 IoT Gateway Devices Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

