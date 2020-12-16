Carded Non-Wovens Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 | Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

“

The report titled Global Carded Non-Wovens Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carded Non-Wovens market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carded Non-Wovens market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carded Non-Wovens market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carded Non-Wovens market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carded Non-Wovens report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carded Non-Wovens report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carded Non-Wovens market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carded Non-Wovens market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carded Non-Wovens market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carded Non-Wovens market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carded Non-Wovens market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Fitesa, DuPont de Nemours，Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Johns Manville, Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb), Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar), Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Thrace Group, Lydall, Inc., PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o., Glatfelter Corporation, Polymers Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyethylene terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal Care

Hygiene

Medical

Others



The Carded Non-Wovens Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carded Non-Wovens market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carded Non-Wovens market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carded Non-Wovens market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carded Non-Wovens industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carded Non-Wovens market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carded Non-Wovens market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carded Non-Wovens market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carded Non-Wovens Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyethylene terephthalate

1.2.3 Polypropylene

1.2.4 Polyethylene

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Personal Care

1.3.3 Hygiene

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Carded Non-Wovens Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Carded Non-Wovens Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Carded Non-Wovens by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Carded Non-Wovens Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Carded Non-Wovens Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Carded Non-Wovens Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Carded Non-Wovens Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Carded Non-Wovens Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Carded Non-Wovens Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carded Non-Wovens Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Berry Global Inc.

4.1.1 Berry Global Inc. Corporation Information

4.1.2 Berry Global Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Berry Global Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.1.4 Berry Global Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Berry Global Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Berry Global Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Berry Global Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Berry Global Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Berry Global Inc. Recent Development

4.2 Freudenberg & Co. KG

4.2.1 Freudenberg & Co. KG Corporation Information

4.2.2 Freudenberg & Co. KG Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Freudenberg & Co. KG Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.2.4 Freudenberg & Co. KG Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Freudenberg & Co. KG Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Freudenberg & Co. KG Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Freudenberg & Co. KG Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Freudenberg & Co. KG Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Freudenberg & Co. KG Recent Development

4.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

4.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Corporation Information

4.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Recent Development

4.4 Fitesa

4.4.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

4.4.2 Fitesa Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Fitesa Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.4.4 Fitesa Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Fitesa Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Fitesa Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Fitesa Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Fitesa Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Fitesa Recent Development

4.5 DuPont de Nemours，Inc.

4.5.1 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Corporation Information

4.5.2 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.5.4 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.5.6 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.5.7 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 DuPont de Nemours，Inc. Recent Development

4.6 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

4.6.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Corporation Information

4.6.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.6.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Ahlstrom-Munksjo Recent Development

4.7 Johns Manville

4.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

4.7.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Johns Manville Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.7.4 Johns Manville Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Johns Manville Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Johns Manville Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Johns Manville Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Johns Manville Recent Development

4.8 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb)

4.8.1 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Corporation Information

4.8.2 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.8.4 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Avintiv Specialty Materials Inc.(Fiberweb) Recent Development

4.9 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar)

4.9.1 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Corporation Information

4.9.2 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.9.4 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Freudenberg & Co KG.(Low & Bonar) Recent Development

4.10 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.

4.10.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Corporation Information

4.10.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.10.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv. Recent Development

4.11 Thrace Group

4.11.1 Thrace Group Corporation Information

4.11.2 Thrace Group Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Thrace Group Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.11.4 Thrace Group Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Thrace Group Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Thrace Group Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Thrace Group Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Thrace Group Recent Development

4.12 Lydall, Inc.

4.12.1 Lydall, Inc. Corporation Information

4.12.2 Lydall, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Lydall, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.12.4 Lydall, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Lydall, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Lydall, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Lydall, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Lydall, Inc. Recent Development

4.13 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o.

4.13.1 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Corporation Information

4.13.2 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.13.4 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.13.6 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.13.7 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. Recent Development

4.14 Glatfelter Corporation

4.14.1 Glatfelter Corporation Corporation Information

4.14.2 Glatfelter Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Glatfelter Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.14.4 Glatfelter Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Glatfelter Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Glatfelter Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Glatfelter Corporation Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Glatfelter Corporation Recent Development

4.15 Polymers Group, Inc.

4.15.1 Polymers Group, Inc. Corporation Information

4.15.2 Polymers Group, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Polymers Group, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Products Offered

4.15.4 Polymers Group, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Polymers Group, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Polymers Group, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Polymers Group, Inc. Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Polymers Group, Inc. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Carded Non-Wovens Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Carded Non-Wovens Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Carded Non-Wovens Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carded Non-Wovens Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Carded Non-Wovens Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type

7.4 North America Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Carded Non-Wovens Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Carded Non-Wovens Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Carded Non-Wovens Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Carded Non-Wovens Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carded Non-Wovens Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Carded Non-Wovens Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carded Non-Wovens Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carded Non-Wovens Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carded Non-Wovens Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Carded Non-Wovens Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Carded Non-Wovens Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Carded Non-Wovens Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Carded Non-Wovens Clients Analysis

12.4 Carded Non-Wovens Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Carded Non-Wovens Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Carded Non-Wovens Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Carded Non-Wovens Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Carded Non-Wovens Market Drivers

13.2 Carded Non-Wovens Market Opportunities

13.3 Carded Non-Wovens Market Challenges

13.4 Carded Non-Wovens Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

