Why Functional Foods and Drinks Market is rising amid uncertain economic outlook: Understand Market Trends,Overview, Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Foods and Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Foods and Drinks market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Foods and Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

General Mills, Nestle, NBTY, Glanbia plc, Monster Beverage Corp, GNC Holdings, Red Bull, Kellogg, Amway, Herbalife, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Pharmavite, Arizona Beverages, Lifeway Kefir, Rockstar Energy Drink Market Segment by Product Type:

Fortified Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements Market Segment by Application: Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support and Supplement

Digestive Health

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2350934/global-functional-foods-and-drinks-sales-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2350934/global-functional-foods-and-drinks-sales-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0dfb33a073f2d491c26cb365343a968f,0,1,global-functional-foods-and-drinks-sales-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Foods and Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Foods and Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Foods and Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Foods and Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Foods and Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Foods and Drinks market

TOC

1 Functional Foods and Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Functional Foods and Drinks Product Scope

1.2 Functional Foods and Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Fortified Food

1.2.3 Functional Beverages

1.2.4 Dietary Supplements

1.3 Functional Foods and Drinks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Energy/Sport Nutritional

1.3.3 Immune Support and Supplement

1.3.4 Digestive Health

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Functional Foods and Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Functional Foods and Drinks Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Functional Foods and Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Functional Foods and Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Functional Foods and Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Functional Foods and Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Functional Foods and Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Functional Foods and Drinks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Functional Foods and Drinks Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Functional Foods and Drinks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Foods and Drinks as of 2019)

3.4 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Functional Foods and Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Foods and Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Foods and Drinks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Functional Foods and Drinks Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Functional Foods and Drinks Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Functional Foods and Drinks Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Functional Foods and Drinks Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Functional Foods and Drinks Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Functional Foods and Drinks Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Functional Foods and Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Foods and Drinks Business

12.1 General Mills

12.1.1 General Mills Corporation Information

12.1.2 General Mills Business Overview

12.1.3 General Mills Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 General Mills Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

12.2 Nestle

12.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nestle Business Overview

12.2.3 Nestle Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Nestle Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.3 NBTY

12.3.1 NBTY Corporation Information

12.3.2 NBTY Business Overview

12.3.3 NBTY Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NBTY Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.3.5 NBTY Recent Development

12.4 Glanbia plc

12.4.1 Glanbia plc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Glanbia plc Business Overview

12.4.3 Glanbia plc Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Glanbia plc Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.4.5 Glanbia plc Recent Development

12.5 Monster Beverage Corp

12.5.1 Monster Beverage Corp Corporation Information

12.5.2 Monster Beverage Corp Business Overview

12.5.3 Monster Beverage Corp Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Monster Beverage Corp Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.5.5 Monster Beverage Corp Recent Development

12.6 GNC Holdings

12.6.1 GNC Holdings Corporation Information

12.6.2 GNC Holdings Business Overview

12.6.3 GNC Holdings Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GNC Holdings Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.6.5 GNC Holdings Recent Development

12.7 Red Bull

12.7.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

12.7.2 Red Bull Business Overview

12.7.3 Red Bull Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Red Bull Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.7.5 Red Bull Recent Development

12.8 Kellogg

12.8.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kellogg Business Overview

12.8.3 Kellogg Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kellogg Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.8.5 Kellogg Recent Development

12.9 Amway

12.9.1 Amway Corporation Information

12.9.2 Amway Business Overview

12.9.3 Amway Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Amway Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.9.5 Amway Recent Development

12.10 Herbalife

12.10.1 Herbalife Corporation Information

12.10.2 Herbalife Business Overview

12.10.3 Herbalife Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Herbalife Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.10.5 Herbalife Recent Development

12.11 PepsiCo

12.11.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

12.11.2 PepsiCo Business Overview

12.11.3 PepsiCo Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 PepsiCo Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.11.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

12.12 Coca-Cola

12.12.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

12.12.2 Coca-Cola Business Overview

12.12.3 Coca-Cola Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Coca-Cola Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.12.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

12.13 Pharmavite

12.13.1 Pharmavite Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pharmavite Business Overview

12.13.3 Pharmavite Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Pharmavite Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.13.5 Pharmavite Recent Development

12.14 Arizona Beverages

12.14.1 Arizona Beverages Corporation Information

12.14.2 Arizona Beverages Business Overview

12.14.3 Arizona Beverages Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Arizona Beverages Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.14.5 Arizona Beverages Recent Development

12.15 Lifeway Kefir

12.15.1 Lifeway Kefir Corporation Information

12.15.2 Lifeway Kefir Business Overview

12.15.3 Lifeway Kefir Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Lifeway Kefir Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.15.5 Lifeway Kefir Recent Development

12.16 Rockstar Energy Drink

12.16.1 Rockstar Energy Drink Corporation Information

12.16.2 Rockstar Energy Drink Business Overview

12.16.3 Rockstar Energy Drink Functional Foods and Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Rockstar Energy Drink Functional Foods and Drinks Products Offered

12.16.5 Rockstar Energy Drink Recent Development 13 Functional Foods and Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Functional Foods and Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Functional Foods and Drinks

13.4 Functional Foods and Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Functional Foods and Drinks Distributors List

14.3 Functional Foods and Drinks Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Functional Foods and Drinks Market Trends

15.2 Functional Foods and Drinks Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Functional Foods and Drinks Market Challenges

15.4 Functional Foods and Drinks Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.