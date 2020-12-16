Why Confectioneries Market is rising amid uncertain economic outlook: Understand Market Trends,Overview, Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Confectioneries Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Confectioneries market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Confectioneries market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Confectioneries market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle, Meiji Holdings, Ferrero Group, Hershey Foods, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Barry Callebaut, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, General Mills, Orion Confectionery, Uniconf, Lotte Confectionery, Bourbon Corp, Crown Confectionery, Roshen Confectionery, Ferrara Candy, Orkla ASA, Raisio Plc, Morinaga & Co. Ltd, Cemoi, Jelly Belly, Cloetta, Ritter Sport, Petra Foods, Amul
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Chocolate
Sugar Confectionery
Gum
Cereal Bar
|Market Segment by Application:
| Supermarket
Hypermarket
E-Commerce
Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Confectioneries market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Confectioneries market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Confectioneries industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Confectioneries market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Confectioneries market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Confectioneries market
TOC
1 Confectioneries Market Overview
1.1 Confectioneries Product Scope
1.2 Confectioneries Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Chocolate
1.2.3 Sugar Confectionery
1.2.4 Gum
1.2.5 Cereal Bar
1.3 Confectioneries Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Hypermarket
1.3.4 E-Commerce
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Confectioneries Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Confectioneries Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Confectioneries Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Confectioneries Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Confectioneries Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Confectioneries Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Confectioneries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Confectioneries as of 2019)
3.4 Global Confectioneries Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Confectioneries Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Confectioneries Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Confectioneries Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Confectioneries Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Confectioneries Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Confectioneries Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Confectioneries Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Confectioneries Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectioneries Business
12.1 Mars
12.1.1 Mars Corporation Information
12.1.2 Mars Business Overview
12.1.3 Mars Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Mars Confectioneries Products Offered
12.1.5 Mars Recent Development
12.2 Mondelez International
12.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mondelez International Business Overview
12.2.3 Mondelez International Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Mondelez International Confectioneries Products Offered
12.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development
12.3 Nestle
12.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nestle Business Overview
12.3.3 Nestle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Nestle Confectioneries Products Offered
12.3.5 Nestle Recent Development
12.4 Meiji Holdings
12.4.1 Meiji Holdings Corporation Information
12.4.2 Meiji Holdings Business Overview
12.4.3 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Products Offered
12.4.5 Meiji Holdings Recent Development
12.5 Ferrero Group
12.5.1 Ferrero Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ferrero Group Business Overview
12.5.3 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Products Offered
12.5.5 Ferrero Group Recent Development
12.6 Hershey Foods
12.6.1 Hershey Foods Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hershey Foods Business Overview
12.6.3 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Products Offered
12.6.5 Hershey Foods Recent Development
12.7 Arcor
12.7.1 Arcor Corporation Information
12.7.2 Arcor Business Overview
12.7.3 Arcor Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Arcor Confectioneries Products Offered
12.7.5 Arcor Recent Development
12.8 Perfetti Van Melle
12.8.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information
12.8.2 Perfetti Van Melle Business Overview
12.8.3 Perfetti Van Melle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Perfetti Van Melle Confectioneries Products Offered
12.8.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Development
12.9 Haribo
12.9.1 Haribo Corporation Information
12.9.2 Haribo Business Overview
12.9.3 Haribo Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Haribo Confectioneries Products Offered
12.9.5 Haribo Recent Development
12.10 Lindt & Sprüngli
12.10.1 Lindt & Sprüngli Corporation Information
12.10.2 Lindt & Sprüngli Business Overview
12.10.3 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectioneries Products Offered
12.10.5 Lindt & Sprüngli Recent Development
12.11 Barry Callebaut
12.11.1 Barry Callebaut Corporation Information
12.11.2 Barry Callebaut Business Overview
12.11.3 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Products Offered
12.11.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Development
12.12 Yildiz Holding
12.12.1 Yildiz Holding Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yildiz Holding Business Overview
12.12.3 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Products Offered
12.12.5 Yildiz Holding Recent Development
12.13 August Storck
12.13.1 August Storck Corporation Information
12.13.2 August Storck Business Overview
12.13.3 August Storck Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 August Storck Confectioneries Products Offered
12.13.5 August Storck Recent Development
12.14 General Mills
12.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information
12.14.2 General Mills Business Overview
12.14.3 General Mills Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 General Mills Confectioneries Products Offered
12.14.5 General Mills Recent Development
12.15 Orion Confectionery
12.15.1 Orion Confectionery Corporation Information
12.15.2 Orion Confectionery Business Overview
12.15.3 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered
12.15.5 Orion Confectionery Recent Development
12.16 Uniconf
12.16.1 Uniconf Corporation Information
12.16.2 Uniconf Business Overview
12.16.3 Uniconf Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Uniconf Confectioneries Products Offered
12.16.5 Uniconf Recent Development
12.17 Lotte Confectionery
12.17.1 Lotte Confectionery Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lotte Confectionery Business Overview
12.17.3 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered
12.17.5 Lotte Confectionery Recent Development
12.18 Bourbon Corp
12.18.1 Bourbon Corp Corporation Information
12.18.2 Bourbon Corp Business Overview
12.18.3 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Products Offered
12.18.5 Bourbon Corp Recent Development
12.19 Crown Confectionery
12.19.1 Crown Confectionery Corporation Information
12.19.2 Crown Confectionery Business Overview
12.19.3 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered
12.19.5 Crown Confectionery Recent Development
12.20 Roshen Confectionery
12.20.1 Roshen Confectionery Corporation Information
12.20.2 Roshen Confectionery Business Overview
12.20.3 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered
12.20.5 Roshen Confectionery Recent Development
12.21 Ferrara Candy
12.21.1 Ferrara Candy Corporation Information
12.21.2 Ferrara Candy Business Overview
12.21.3 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Products Offered
12.21.5 Ferrara Candy Recent Development
12.22 Orkla ASA
12.22.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information
12.22.2 Orkla ASA Business Overview
12.22.3 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Products Offered
12.22.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development
12.23 Raisio Plc
12.23.1 Raisio Plc Corporation Information
12.23.2 Raisio Plc Business Overview
12.23.3 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Products Offered
12.23.5 Raisio Plc Recent Development
12.24 Morinaga & Co. Ltd
12.24.1 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Corporation Information
12.24.2 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Business Overview
12.24.3 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Products Offered
12.24.5 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Recent Development
12.25 Cemoi
12.25.1 Cemoi Corporation Information
12.25.2 Cemoi Business Overview
12.25.3 Cemoi Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Cemoi Confectioneries Products Offered
12.25.5 Cemoi Recent Development
12.26 Jelly Belly
12.26.1 Jelly Belly Corporation Information
12.26.2 Jelly Belly Business Overview
12.26.3 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Products Offered
12.26.5 Jelly Belly Recent Development
12.27 Cloetta
12.27.1 Cloetta Corporation Information
12.27.2 Cloetta Business Overview
12.27.3 Cloetta Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Cloetta Confectioneries Products Offered
12.27.5 Cloetta Recent Development
12.28 Ritter Sport
12.28.1 Ritter Sport Corporation Information
12.28.2 Ritter Sport Business Overview
12.28.3 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Products Offered
12.28.5 Ritter Sport Recent Development
12.29 Petra Foods
12.29.1 Petra Foods Corporation Information
12.29.2 Petra Foods Business Overview
12.29.3 Petra Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Petra Foods Confectioneries Products Offered
12.29.5 Petra Foods Recent Development
12.30 Amul
12.30.1 Amul Corporation Information
12.30.2 Amul Business Overview
12.30.3 Amul Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Amul Confectioneries Products Offered
12.30.5 Amul Recent Development 13 Confectioneries Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Confectioneries Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Confectioneries
13.4 Confectioneries Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Confectioneries Distributors List
14.3 Confectioneries Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Confectioneries Market Trends
15.2 Confectioneries Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Confectioneries Market Challenges
15.4 Confectioneries Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
