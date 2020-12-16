Why Confectioneries Market is rising amid uncertain economic outlook: Understand Market Trends,Overview, Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Confectioneries Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Confectioneries market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Confectioneries market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Confectioneries market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle, Meiji Holdings, Ferrero Group, Hershey Foods, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Barry Callebaut, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, General Mills, Orion Confectionery, Uniconf, Lotte Confectionery, Bourbon Corp, Crown Confectionery, Roshen Confectionery, Ferrara Candy, Orkla ASA, Raisio Plc, Morinaga & Co. Ltd, Cemoi, Jelly Belly, Cloetta, Ritter Sport, Petra Foods, Amul Market Segment by Product Type:

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Gum

Cereal Bar Market Segment by Application: Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Confectioneries market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Confectioneries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Confectioneries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Confectioneries market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Confectioneries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Confectioneries market

TOC

1 Confectioneries Market Overview

1.1 Confectioneries Product Scope

1.2 Confectioneries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Chocolate

1.2.3 Sugar Confectionery

1.2.4 Gum

1.2.5 Cereal Bar

1.3 Confectioneries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Hypermarket

1.3.4 E-Commerce

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Confectioneries Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Confectioneries Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Confectioneries Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Confectioneries Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Confectioneries Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Confectioneries Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Confectioneries Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Confectioneries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Confectioneries as of 2019)

3.4 Global Confectioneries Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Confectioneries Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Confectioneries Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Confectioneries Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Confectioneries Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Confectioneries Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Confectioneries Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Confectioneries Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Confectioneries Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectioneries Business

12.1 Mars

12.1.1 Mars Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mars Business Overview

12.1.3 Mars Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Mars Confectioneries Products Offered

12.1.5 Mars Recent Development

12.2 Mondelez International

12.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mondelez International Business Overview

12.2.3 Mondelez International Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mondelez International Confectioneries Products Offered

12.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

12.3 Nestle

12.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nestle Business Overview

12.3.3 Nestle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nestle Confectioneries Products Offered

12.3.5 Nestle Recent Development

12.4 Meiji Holdings

12.4.1 Meiji Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Meiji Holdings Business Overview

12.4.3 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Products Offered

12.4.5 Meiji Holdings Recent Development

12.5 Ferrero Group

12.5.1 Ferrero Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ferrero Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Products Offered

12.5.5 Ferrero Group Recent Development

12.6 Hershey Foods

12.6.1 Hershey Foods Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hershey Foods Business Overview

12.6.3 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Products Offered

12.6.5 Hershey Foods Recent Development

12.7 Arcor

12.7.1 Arcor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arcor Business Overview

12.7.3 Arcor Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Arcor Confectioneries Products Offered

12.7.5 Arcor Recent Development

12.8 Perfetti Van Melle

12.8.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information

12.8.2 Perfetti Van Melle Business Overview

12.8.3 Perfetti Van Melle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Perfetti Van Melle Confectioneries Products Offered

12.8.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Development

12.9 Haribo

12.9.1 Haribo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Haribo Business Overview

12.9.3 Haribo Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Haribo Confectioneries Products Offered

12.9.5 Haribo Recent Development

12.10 Lindt & Sprüngli

12.10.1 Lindt & Sprüngli Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lindt & Sprüngli Business Overview

12.10.3 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectioneries Products Offered

12.10.5 Lindt & Sprüngli Recent Development

12.11 Barry Callebaut

12.11.1 Barry Callebaut Corporation Information

12.11.2 Barry Callebaut Business Overview

12.11.3 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Products Offered

12.11.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Development

12.12 Yildiz Holding

12.12.1 Yildiz Holding Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yildiz Holding Business Overview

12.12.3 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Products Offered

12.12.5 Yildiz Holding Recent Development

12.13 August Storck

12.13.1 August Storck Corporation Information

12.13.2 August Storck Business Overview

12.13.3 August Storck Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 August Storck Confectioneries Products Offered

12.13.5 August Storck Recent Development

12.14 General Mills

12.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information

12.14.2 General Mills Business Overview

12.14.3 General Mills Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 General Mills Confectioneries Products Offered

12.14.5 General Mills Recent Development

12.15 Orion Confectionery

12.15.1 Orion Confectionery Corporation Information

12.15.2 Orion Confectionery Business Overview

12.15.3 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered

12.15.5 Orion Confectionery Recent Development

12.16 Uniconf

12.16.1 Uniconf Corporation Information

12.16.2 Uniconf Business Overview

12.16.3 Uniconf Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Uniconf Confectioneries Products Offered

12.16.5 Uniconf Recent Development

12.17 Lotte Confectionery

12.17.1 Lotte Confectionery Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lotte Confectionery Business Overview

12.17.3 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered

12.17.5 Lotte Confectionery Recent Development

12.18 Bourbon Corp

12.18.1 Bourbon Corp Corporation Information

12.18.2 Bourbon Corp Business Overview

12.18.3 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Products Offered

12.18.5 Bourbon Corp Recent Development

12.19 Crown Confectionery

12.19.1 Crown Confectionery Corporation Information

12.19.2 Crown Confectionery Business Overview

12.19.3 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered

12.19.5 Crown Confectionery Recent Development

12.20 Roshen Confectionery

12.20.1 Roshen Confectionery Corporation Information

12.20.2 Roshen Confectionery Business Overview

12.20.3 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Products Offered

12.20.5 Roshen Confectionery Recent Development

12.21 Ferrara Candy

12.21.1 Ferrara Candy Corporation Information

12.21.2 Ferrara Candy Business Overview

12.21.3 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Products Offered

12.21.5 Ferrara Candy Recent Development

12.22 Orkla ASA

12.22.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information

12.22.2 Orkla ASA Business Overview

12.22.3 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Products Offered

12.22.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development

12.23 Raisio Plc

12.23.1 Raisio Plc Corporation Information

12.23.2 Raisio Plc Business Overview

12.23.3 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Products Offered

12.23.5 Raisio Plc Recent Development

12.24 Morinaga & Co. Ltd

12.24.1 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.24.2 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Business Overview

12.24.3 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Products Offered

12.24.5 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Recent Development

12.25 Cemoi

12.25.1 Cemoi Corporation Information

12.25.2 Cemoi Business Overview

12.25.3 Cemoi Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Cemoi Confectioneries Products Offered

12.25.5 Cemoi Recent Development

12.26 Jelly Belly

12.26.1 Jelly Belly Corporation Information

12.26.2 Jelly Belly Business Overview

12.26.3 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Products Offered

12.26.5 Jelly Belly Recent Development

12.27 Cloetta

12.27.1 Cloetta Corporation Information

12.27.2 Cloetta Business Overview

12.27.3 Cloetta Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Cloetta Confectioneries Products Offered

12.27.5 Cloetta Recent Development

12.28 Ritter Sport

12.28.1 Ritter Sport Corporation Information

12.28.2 Ritter Sport Business Overview

12.28.3 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Products Offered

12.28.5 Ritter Sport Recent Development

12.29 Petra Foods

12.29.1 Petra Foods Corporation Information

12.29.2 Petra Foods Business Overview

12.29.3 Petra Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Petra Foods Confectioneries Products Offered

12.29.5 Petra Foods Recent Development

12.30 Amul

12.30.1 Amul Corporation Information

12.30.2 Amul Business Overview

12.30.3 Amul Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Amul Confectioneries Products Offered

12.30.5 Amul Recent Development 13 Confectioneries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Confectioneries Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Confectioneries

13.4 Confectioneries Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Confectioneries Distributors List

14.3 Confectioneries Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Confectioneries Market Trends

15.2 Confectioneries Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Confectioneries Market Challenges

15.4 Confectioneries Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

