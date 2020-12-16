Why Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is rising amid uncertain economic outlook: Understand Market Trends,Overview, Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
ADM, BASF, Cargill, DSM, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto, FMC, Ingredion, Lonza, Evonik, Balchem Corporation, Blue California, Kemin Industries, Nutraceutix, Valensa, Kyowa Hakko, Riken Vitamin, Yakult Honsha, Nestle
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins
Lutein
Zeaxanthin
Minerals
Polyphenols and Flavonoids
Probiotics
Other
|Market Segment by Application:
| Functional Foods
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)
Cosmeceuticals
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Nutraceutical Ingredients industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market
TOC
1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Overview
1.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Product Scope
1.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins
1.2.3 Lutein
1.2.4 Zeaxanthin
1.2.5 Minerals
1.2.6 Polyphenols and Flavonoids
1.2.7 Probiotics
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Functional Foods
1.3.3 Functional Beverages
1.3.4 Dietary Supplements
1.3.5 Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)
1.3.6 Cosmeceuticals
1.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Nutraceutical Ingredients Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Nutraceutical Ingredients Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Nutraceutical Ingredients Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nutraceutical Ingredients as of 2019)
3.4 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nutraceutical Ingredients Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nutraceutical Ingredients Business
12.1 ADM
12.1.1 ADM Corporation Information
12.1.2 ADM Business Overview
12.1.3 ADM Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ADM Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.1.5 ADM Recent Development
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Business Overview
12.2.3 BASF Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 BASF Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.2.5 BASF Recent Development
12.3 Cargill
12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cargill Business Overview
12.3.3 Cargill Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Cargill Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development
12.4 DSM
12.4.1 DSM Corporation Information
12.4.2 DSM Business Overview
12.4.3 DSM Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 DSM Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.4.5 DSM Recent Development
12.5 Tate & Lyle
12.5.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information
12.5.2 Tate & Lyle Business Overview
12.5.3 Tate & Lyle Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Tate & Lyle Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.5.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development
12.6 Ajinomoto
12.6.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information
12.6.2 Ajinomoto Business Overview
12.6.3 Ajinomoto Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Ajinomoto Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.6.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development
12.7 FMC
12.7.1 FMC Corporation Information
12.7.2 FMC Business Overview
12.7.3 FMC Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 FMC Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.7.5 FMC Recent Development
12.8 Ingredion
12.8.1 Ingredion Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ingredion Business Overview
12.8.3 Ingredion Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Ingredion Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.8.5 Ingredion Recent Development
12.9 Lonza
12.9.1 Lonza Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lonza Business Overview
12.9.3 Lonza Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Lonza Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.9.5 Lonza Recent Development
12.10 Evonik
12.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.10.2 Evonik Business Overview
12.10.3 Evonik Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Evonik Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.10.5 Evonik Recent Development
12.11 Balchem Corporation
12.11.1 Balchem Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Balchem Corporation Business Overview
12.11.3 Balchem Corporation Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Balchem Corporation Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.11.5 Balchem Corporation Recent Development
12.12 Blue California
12.12.1 Blue California Corporation Information
12.12.2 Blue California Business Overview
12.12.3 Blue California Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Blue California Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.12.5 Blue California Recent Development
12.13 Kemin Industries
12.13.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kemin Industries Business Overview
12.13.3 Kemin Industries Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kemin Industries Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.13.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development
12.14 Nutraceutix
12.14.1 Nutraceutix Corporation Information
12.14.2 Nutraceutix Business Overview
12.14.3 Nutraceutix Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Nutraceutix Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.14.5 Nutraceutix Recent Development
12.15 Valensa
12.15.1 Valensa Corporation Information
12.15.2 Valensa Business Overview
12.15.3 Valensa Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Valensa Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.15.5 Valensa Recent Development
12.16 Kyowa Hakko
12.16.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporation Information
12.16.2 Kyowa Hakko Business Overview
12.16.3 Kyowa Hakko Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Kyowa Hakko Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.16.5 Kyowa Hakko Recent Development
12.17 Riken Vitamin
12.17.1 Riken Vitamin Corporation Information
12.17.2 Riken Vitamin Business Overview
12.17.3 Riken Vitamin Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Riken Vitamin Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.17.5 Riken Vitamin Recent Development
12.18 Yakult Honsha
12.18.1 Yakult Honsha Corporation Information
12.18.2 Yakult Honsha Business Overview
12.18.3 Yakult Honsha Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Yakult Honsha Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.18.5 Yakult Honsha Recent Development
12.19 Nestle
12.19.1 Nestle Corporation Information
12.19.2 Nestle Business Overview
12.19.3 Nestle Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Nestle Nutraceutical Ingredients Products Offered
12.19.5 Nestle Recent Development 13 Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nutraceutical Ingredients
13.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Distributors List
14.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Trends
15.2 Nutraceutical Ingredients Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Challenges
15.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
