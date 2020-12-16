Why Plant-based Meat Market is rising amid uncertain economic outlook: Understand Market Trends,Overview, Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plant-based Meat Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plant-based Meat market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant-based Meat market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant-based Meat market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Pinnacle Foods, Turtle Island Foods, Nutrisoy, Amy’s Kitchen, Atlantic Natural Foods, Impossible Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods, Nasoya Foods, Hügli Holding, Sweet Earth, VBites Food, Lightlife Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe, Taifun-Tofu, Kellogg’s
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Soy-based Meat Alternatives
Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives
Wheat-based Meat Alternatives
Other
|Market Segment by Application:
| Vegetarian
Non-vegetarian
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant-based Meat market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plant-based Meat market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plant-based Meat industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plant-based Meat market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-based Meat market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-based Meat market
TOC
1 Plant-based Meat Market Overview
1.1 Plant-based Meat Product Scope
1.2 Plant-based Meat Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Soy-based Meat Alternatives
1.2.3 Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives
1.2.4 Wheat-based Meat Alternatives
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Plant-based Meat Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Vegetarian
1.3.3 Non-vegetarian
1.4 Plant-based Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Plant-based Meat Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Plant-based Meat Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Plant-based Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Plant-based Meat Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Plant-based Meat Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Plant-based Meat Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Plant-based Meat Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plant-based Meat Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Plant-based Meat Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Plant-based Meat Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plant-based Meat Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Plant-based Meat Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Plant-based Meat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plant-based Meat as of 2019)
3.4 Global Plant-based Meat Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Plant-based Meat Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plant-based Meat Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Plant-based Meat Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Plant-based Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Plant-based Meat Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Plant-based Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Plant-based Meat Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Plant-based Meat Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Plant-based Meat Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Plant-based Meat Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Plant-based Meat Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Plant-based Meat Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Plant-based Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-based Meat Business
12.1 Pinnacle Foods
12.1.1 Pinnacle Foods Corporation Information
12.1.2 Pinnacle Foods Business Overview
12.1.3 Pinnacle Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Pinnacle Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.1.5 Pinnacle Foods Recent Development
12.2 Turtle Island Foods
12.2.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information
12.2.2 Turtle Island Foods Business Overview
12.2.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.2.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Development
12.3 Nutrisoy
12.3.1 Nutrisoy Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nutrisoy Business Overview
12.3.3 Nutrisoy Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Nutrisoy Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.3.5 Nutrisoy Recent Development
12.4 Amy’s Kitchen
12.4.1 Amy’s Kitchen Corporation Information
12.4.2 Amy’s Kitchen Business Overview
12.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.4.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
12.5 Atlantic Natural Foods
12.5.1 Atlantic Natural Foods Corporation Information
12.5.2 Atlantic Natural Foods Business Overview
12.5.3 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.5.5 Atlantic Natural Foods Recent Development
12.6 Impossible Foods
12.6.1 Impossible Foods Corporation Information
12.6.2 Impossible Foods Business Overview
12.6.3 Impossible Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Impossible Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.6.5 Impossible Foods Recent Development
12.7 The Hain Celestial Group
12.7.1 The Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 The Hain Celestial Group Business Overview
12.7.3 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.7.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Development
12.8 Beyond Meat
12.8.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information
12.8.2 Beyond Meat Business Overview
12.8.3 Beyond Meat Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Beyond Meat Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.8.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development
12.9 Pacific Foods of Oregon
12.9.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Corporation Information
12.9.2 Pacific Foods of Oregon Business Overview
12.9.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.9.5 Pacific Foods of Oregon Recent Development
12.10 Monde Nissin Corporation
12.10.1 Monde Nissin Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 Monde Nissin Corporation Business Overview
12.10.3 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.10.5 Monde Nissin Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Kellogg Company
12.11.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kellogg Company Business Overview
12.11.3 Kellogg Company Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Kellogg Company Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.11.5 Kellogg Company Recent Development
12.12 Fry Group Foods
12.12.1 Fry Group Foods Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fry Group Foods Business Overview
12.12.3 Fry Group Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Fry Group Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.12.5 Fry Group Foods Recent Development
12.13 Nasoya Foods
12.13.1 Nasoya Foods Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nasoya Foods Business Overview
12.13.3 Nasoya Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Nasoya Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.13.5 Nasoya Foods Recent Development
12.14 Hügli Holding
12.14.1 Hügli Holding Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hügli Holding Business Overview
12.14.3 Hügli Holding Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Hügli Holding Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.14.5 Hügli Holding Recent Development
12.15 Sweet Earth
12.15.1 Sweet Earth Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sweet Earth Business Overview
12.15.3 Sweet Earth Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Sweet Earth Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.15.5 Sweet Earth Recent Development
12.16 VBites Food
12.16.1 VBites Food Corporation Information
12.16.2 VBites Food Business Overview
12.16.3 VBites Food Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 VBites Food Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.16.5 VBites Food Recent Development
12.17 Lightlife Foods
12.17.1 Lightlife Foods Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lightlife Foods Business Overview
12.17.3 Lightlife Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Lightlife Foods Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.17.5 Lightlife Foods Recent Development
12.18 The Kraft Heinz Company
12.18.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Corporation Information
12.18.2 The Kraft Heinz Company Business Overview
12.18.3 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.18.5 The Kraft Heinz Company Recent Development
12.19 Schouten Europe
12.19.1 Schouten Europe Corporation Information
12.19.2 Schouten Europe Business Overview
12.19.3 Schouten Europe Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Schouten Europe Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.19.5 Schouten Europe Recent Development
12.20 Taifun-Tofu
12.20.1 Taifun-Tofu Corporation Information
12.20.2 Taifun-Tofu Business Overview
12.20.3 Taifun-Tofu Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Taifun-Tofu Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.20.5 Taifun-Tofu Recent Development
12.21 Kellogg’s
12.21.1 Kellogg’s Corporation Information
12.21.2 Kellogg’s Business Overview
12.21.3 Kellogg’s Plant-based Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Kellogg’s Plant-based Meat Products Offered
12.21.5 Kellogg’s Recent Development 13 Plant-based Meat Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Plant-based Meat Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant-based Meat
13.4 Plant-based Meat Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Plant-based Meat Distributors List
14.3 Plant-based Meat Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Plant-based Meat Market Trends
15.2 Plant-based Meat Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Plant-based Meat Market Challenges
15.4 Plant-based Meat Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
