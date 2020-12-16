Global Specialty Feed Additives Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Specialty Feed Additives Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Specialty Feed Additives industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Specialty feed additives are materials, microorganisms or preparations that are deliberately added to feed/water to facilitate one or more functions. These functions include maximization the health, digestion and production of a variety of animals. These additives contain the optimum, active ingredients specially formulated with limited carriers for the livestock. The specialty feed additives market proved to be dynamic for the companies dealing in this business.

This market is geographically segmented in regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America have strict norms for specialty feed additives and animal feeds. Europe followed by Asia Pacific are the major market for specialty feed additives.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The leading companies in this business worldwide are

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Nutreco N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Invivo NSA

Chr. Holdings A/S

Alltech Inc.

Biomin GmbH

Lucta S.A.

New product developments, expansions, acquisitions, and investments in R&D are driving the company as well as market growth.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Specialty Feed Additives By Livestock:

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

Specialty Feed Additives By Functions:

Palatability

Mycotoxin Binders

Gut Health/Digestive Performance

Preservation & Functional Ingredients

Others

Specialty Feed Additives By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Global Specialty Feed Additives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Specialty Feed Additives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Specialty Feed Additives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Specialty Feed Additives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Specialty Feed Additives Market Analysis By Livestock

Chapter 6 Specialty Feed Additives Market Analysis By Functions

Chapter 7 Specialty Feed Additives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Feed Additives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Specialty Feed Additives Industry

