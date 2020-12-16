Global Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The major types of lignosulphonates (lignosulfonates) in commercial use are sodium lignosulfonate, calcium lignosulfonate and magnesium lignosulfonate. These types depend upon the extraction process of complex polymer. Factors driving this market are high volume availability with low cost, wide-ranging commercial applications, global pulp and paper industry growth, etc. In next few years, Europe is expected to increase in consumption of lignosulfonate owing to demand from construction, oil drilling and mining. In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to become the second-largest consumer of lignosulfonates. Since 2001, the US has become net importer from net exporter creating opportunities for offshore suppliers.

Lignosulphonate is majorly segmented in sodium lignosulfonate, calcium lignosulfonate and magnesium lignosulfonate owing to its commercialization. Sodium lignosulfonate is the major product type of this complex polymer that has a large market. In addition, other types of lignosulfonate are not commercial such as ammonium, aluminum and chromium. A major driver for the future will be finding new, proprietary applications for lignosulfonate.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Lignosulfonate is used in many processes and products such as:

ALM India

Borregaard Lignotech

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co Ltd.

CIMV (Compagnie Industrielle De La Matière Végétale)

Domtar Corporation

Hubei Zhengdong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tembec Incorporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) By Applications:

Concrete Additives

Animal Feed,

Dyestuff,

Dust Control

Others

Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) By Geography:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

MEA

Latin America

The Global Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Lignosulphonate (Lignosulfonate) Industry

