Global Natural Fatty Acids Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Natural Fatty Acids Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Natural Fatty Acids industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Natural fatty acids are naturally occurring glycerides in fats and fatty oils. They are consumed to produce the oleo-chemicals based material, which is renewable and biodegradable. These are majorly sourced from vegetable oils, animal fats and sulfate kraft crude tall oil. Most common raw materials used in the production of natural fatty acids are such as palm, palm kernel oils and coconut.

There is a potential growth for the rubber and plastic industries owing to natural fatty acids industry in the global market. This growth is especially in emerging countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand Brazil. Manufacturers are focused and accumulate robust manufacturing facilities in these developing or emerging nations, as those are a huge market for growth. Since these strategic decisions help in fulfilling the rapidly rising local demand for these fatty acids, the market will anticipate a sizeable growth for the forecasted period. Urging due the rising demand in the developing countries of Asia Pacific it is estimated to swiftly grow for natural fatty acids market for the forecasted period.

Some of the major companies operating in the global natural fatty acids market are:

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Arizona Chemicals

Baerlocher GmbH

Chemithon Corporation

Behn-Meyer Holding AG

Chemol Company Inc.

Chiba Fatty Acid Co. Ltd.

Chemrez Technologies Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Ltd.

Croda Industrial Chemicals

Eastman Chemical

Ecoprocessors International Limited, Faci S.p.A.

Ferro Corporation

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Hobum Oleochemicals GmbH

Hudong Household Auxiliaries Company Limited

LG Chemicals

Mazzoni

Oleo Chemical A.S.

Oleochem India Pvt. Ltd.

Oleon N.V.

Oleoquimica Brazil

Oxiteno

Raj Chemicals

Servotech India Ltd.

VVF Ltd.

Zibo Fenbao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Ch-Cheng Oleochemicals Co. Ltd.

Vale Mining

Wilmar International Limited

Vantage Oleochemicals

Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co., Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Natural Fatty Acids By Types:

Stearic Acids

Distilled Fatty Acids

Fractionated Fatty Acids

Polyunsaturated Acids (Including Tall Oil Fatty Acids)

Oleic Acids

Natural Fatty Acids By Applications:

Household

Cosmetics And Personal Care Products

Soaps And Detergents

Oil Field

Lubricants

Others

Natural Fatty Acids By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Natural Fatty Acids Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Natural Fatty Acids Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Natural Fatty Acids Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Natural Fatty Acids Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Natural Fatty Acids Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Natural Fatty Acids Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Natural Fatty Acids Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Natural Fatty Acids Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Natural Fatty Acids Industry

