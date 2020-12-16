Global Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Omega 3 and Omega 6 industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Omega 3 and omega 6 are the vital unsaturated fatty acids that are significant for metabolism in mammals but not synthesized by the body. Omega-3 fatty acids are significant for common metabolism. Mammals are unable to synthesize omega-3 fatty acids, but can obtain the shorter-chain omega-3 fatty acid. It forms a part of essential unsaturated fatty acids, which cannot be synthesized by the body but are important for metabolism. DHA and EPA have an important market portion as they have been scientifically recognized to help in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, it can be allowed to use in dietary supplements, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, and pet food.

Omega-6 fatty acids are a group of pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory polyunsaturated fatty acids. These have in common a final carbon-carbon double bond in the n-6 position, that is, the sixth bond counting from the methyl end. Its biological effects of the omega-6 fatty acids are mostly produced during & after physical activity of promoting growth and during the inflammatory cascade to halt cell damage and promote cell repair by their conversion.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The leading players in this market are:

Arista Industries

Copeinca ASA

Croda International PLC

Denomega Nutritional Oils

Martek Biosciences Corporation

Barleans Organic Oils

Horizon Organic

Omega Protein Corp

Pharma Marine USA LLC

Vega Nutritionals Ltd.

Zymes LLC

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Omega 3 And Omega 6 By Sources:

Omega 3 Marine oil Cod liver oil Fish oils Algal oil Flaxseed oil Others

Omega 6 Sunflower oil Soybean oil Sesame oil Rapeseed oil Palm oil Others



Omega 3 And Omega 6 By Applications:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feeds

Others

Omega 3 And Omega 6 By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Global Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Omega 3 and Omega 6 Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Analysis By Sources

Chapter 6 Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Omega 3 and Omega 6 Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Omega 3 and Omega 6 Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Omega 3 and Omega 6 Industry

