Global L-Phenylalanine Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

L-Phenylalanine Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the L-Phenylalanine industry worldwide.

L-Phenylalanine (LPA) is an electrically neutral amino acid. Biochemically, it is used in the formation of proteins, which is coded by DNA. Phenylalanine is α-amino acid, which is a building block of protein. Phenylalanine is classified in three forms L-phenylalanine, D-phenylalanine, and DL-phenylalanine. The ‘L’ form is the natural source of phenylalanine that exists in food. This amino acid is vital and the only form of phenylalanine found in proteins. It is principally found in dietary sources like eggs, cheese, meat, fish, dairy and poultry. This protein form is necessary for normal functioning of the central nervous system.

This organic acid is ideal for regulating mood, appetite, and mental alertness. It has wide ranging applications in medical, feed, and nutrition. It has applications in therapeutic like chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic pain (DLPA), depression (unipolar), Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, vitiligo, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), etc. it is majorly utilized in the treatment of brain disorders since it is able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. It is the only chemical that can cross this barrier by directly affecting the brain function.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major companies in Global L-Phenylalanine are:

Evonik

Ajinomoto Group

KYOWA

Maidan Biology

Tianjin Tianan

Bafeng Pharmaceutical

Jinghai Amino Acid

JIRONG PHARM

Jiahe Biotech

Siwei Amino Acid

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

L-Phenylalanine (LPA) By Application:

Medical

Feed

Nutrition

Others

L-Phenylalanine (LPA) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global L-Phenylalanine Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 L-Phenylalanine Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 L-Phenylalanine Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 L-Phenylalanine Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 L-Phenylalanine Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 L-Phenylalanine Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of L-Phenylalanine Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of L-Phenylalanine Industry

