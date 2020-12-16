Global Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Low smoke halogen-free also known as low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) is a distinctive material utilized for cable sheath in the wire & cable industry. This sheath is composed of thermoplastic urethane compounds, which emit no halogens or limited smoke when exposed to high sources of heat.

Halogens are highly reactive elements, which are hazardous to human, and animals. It comprise of elements like fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Predominantly, cables are insulated with PVC or polyethylene, which contains high amounts of halogen. When exposed to flame, this halogen enclosing plastic materials discharge hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride or others, which are poisonous gases. These gases produce toxic smokes that are hazardous to health. But during combustion, LSZH cables limit the emission of toxic and corrosive gases.

Some leading companies of this market are:

Alpha Gary

DuPont

Union Carbide

Hitachi-cable

BASF

Fujikura

SUMITOMO

Bayer

ECC

Padanaplast

Borealis

Exxon Mobile

Hoechst

Shell Chemicals

Dewei Advanced Materials

CGN-DELTA Advanced Nuclear Materials

Shanghai Kaibo

SHNSH

SURREY

Yadong Special Cable Material

Zhonglian Photoelectric

GXSL

Yongcheng Color.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials By Insulation Materials:

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC )

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Others

Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials By Application:

Aircraft

Rail Cars

Ships

Others

Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Analysis By Insulation Materials

Chapter 6 Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Industry

