Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

1,4-Butanediol Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the 1,4-Butanediol industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
1,4-butanediol (BDO) is a liquid organic compound which is almost odourless, viscous and colourless in nature. 1,4-butanediol (BDO) is a solvent, which is used for the production of plastics, elastic fibres and polyurethanes. Principally, it is used as solvent in industrial cleaners and glue removers.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major companies in the global 1,4-butanediol (BDO) market are:
- BioAmber
- BASF
- Dairen Chemicals
- Lyondell Chemicals
- ExxonMobil Chemicals
- Fushun Petrochemical
- International Specialty Products
- INVISTA
- Mitsubishi Chemicals
- Sasol Solvents
- Shell Chemicals
- SK Energy
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Tasco Chemical
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Shanxi Sanwei Group.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) By Application:
- Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
- Polyurethane
- Others
1,4-Butanediol (BDO) By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global 1,4-Butanediol Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 1,4-Butanediol Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 1,4-Butanediol Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 1,4-Butanediol Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of 1,4-Butanediol Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of 1,4-Butanediol Industry
