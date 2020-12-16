Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

1,4-Butanediol Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the 1,4-Butanediol industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

1,4-butanediol (BDO) is a liquid organic compound which is almost odourless, viscous and colourless in nature. 1,4-butanediol (BDO) is a solvent, which is used for the production of plastics, elastic fibres and polyurethanes. Principally, it is used as solvent in industrial cleaners and glue removers.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major companies in the global 1,4-butanediol (BDO) market are:

BioAmber

BASF

Dairen Chemicals

Lyondell Chemicals

ExxonMobil Chemicals

Fushun Petrochemical

International Specialty Products

INVISTA

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Sasol Solvents

Shell Chemicals

SK Energy

Idemitsu Kosan

Tasco Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Shanxi Sanwei Group.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) By Application:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethane

Others

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global 1,4-Butanediol Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 1,4-Butanediol Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 1,4-Butanediol Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 1,4-Butanediol Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of 1,4-Butanediol Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of 1,4-Butanediol Industry

