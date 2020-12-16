Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices diagnostic devices are equipment that in detect and are used for the treatment of skin disorders. The commonly used devices are digital photography tool and dermatoscope. The dermatoscope helps in better diagnosis of the skin by magnification of the skin structure. The digital photography records a series of images over a period of time for further analysis.

The key drivers for Dermatology Diagnostic Devices diagnostic devices market during the forecast period are rising of acute and chronic skin related disorders, changing lifestyles and food patterns and increase in disposable income. The technological advancements and increasing healthcare expenditure are also expected to boost the market. The key constraints of the market are strict regulatory policies and medical device tax.

Europe dominates the market for Dermatology Diagnostic Devices diagnostic devices.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Key companies operating in this market are:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Dino-Lite

Galderma

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline (Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.)

LEO Pharma

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market By Products

Dermatoscopes

Microscopes and Trichoscopes

Imaging Equipment

Dermatology Therapeutics Market By Drug Class

Antibacterial

Antifungal Agents

Antiviral Agents

Corticosteroids

Retinoid

Immunosuppressant

Biologics

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis By Drug Class

Chapter 7 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Industry

