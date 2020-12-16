Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Blood gas analyzer is used to measure partial pressure of oxygen in a patient’s body whereas electrolyte analyzer is used to measure concentration of vital elements such as sodium, potassium, and calcium. The new device helps to measure the blood gas as well as electrolytes in the patient’s body simultaneously. The augmented demand for technically advanced sleek handheld devices involving short turnaround time has resulted in the development of more compact, sleek, handheld point-of-care devices.

The key factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand for blood gas testing and growth in number of patients in critical care and emergency departments. The increase in healthcare spending levels and introduction of sophisticated technologies are also helping to boost the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. The demand for multi-parameter monitoring device and increasing demand for miniaturized devices are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The key constraints of this market are maintenance and replacement of the devices.

North America is the largest market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Key players operating in this market are:

Siemens

Medica

Roche

Nova Stat

Bayer

Radiometer Medical

Convergent technologies

Dalko Diagnostics

Afford Medical Technologies

Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market By Device Type

Blood Gas Analyzer

Electrolyte Analyzer

Combination Analyzer

Consumables (Cartridges, Electrodes And Electrolytes)

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

