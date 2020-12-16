Global Wax Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Wax Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Wax industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The Wax market is segmented by product as petroleum and mineral wax, synthetic wax and natural wax. The petroleum and mineral wax is further segmented into paraffin wax. Microcrystalline wax and others (including semi-crystalline wax, petroleum jelly, etc.). Paraffin wax has the greatest market share. The synthetic wax is further classified into gas-to-liquids (GTL) wax, polymer wax and others (including montan wax, etc.). Synthetic wax has similar properties of paraffin wax and can be used to replace them in many applications. The natural wax is further segmented into beeswax, vegetable wax and others (including animal wax, Japan wax, rice bran wax, etc.). The wax market is segmented by end user as candles, packaging, wood & fire-logs, rubber, adhesive, cosmetics and others (including crayons, laminates, inks, polishes, insulation, etc.). Candles are the largest end user segment. Packaging and cosmetics sector are expected to grow during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the largest producer and exporter of Global Wax. It is due to the growth in candles, packaging, adhesive and cosmetics industries. The demand for wax in Middle East & Africa regions is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key players operating in the wax market are:
- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
- The International Group, Inc. (IGI)
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Sasol Wax
- Sinopec Limited
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Lukoil
- Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc.
- Petróleos de Venezuela.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Wax By Product
- Petroleum And Mineral Wax
- Paraffin Wax
- Microcrystalline Wax
- Others (Including Semi-Crystalline Wax, Petroleum Jelly, Etc.)
- Synthetic Wax
- Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) Wax
- Polymer Wax
- Others (Including Montan Wax, Etc.)
- Natural Wax
- Beeswax
- Vegetable Wax
- Others (Including Animal Wax, Japan Wax, Rice Bran Wax, Etc.)
Wax By End-User
- Candles
- Packaging
- Wood & Fire-Logs
- Rubber
- Adhesive
- Cosmetics
- Others (Including Crayons, Laminates, Inks, Polishes, Insulation, Etc.)
Wax By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Wax Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Wax Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Wax Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Wax Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Wax Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Wax Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 7 Wax Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Wax Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Wax Industry
