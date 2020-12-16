Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Blood Collection Tubes Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Blood Collection Tubes industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Blood collection tube is made up of disinfected glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube to enable the suction of a predetermined volume of liquid. These tubes are most commonly used to collect blood samples, but can also be used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Blood collection tubes are essential for diagnostics, in surgeries and for transfusion procedures.

North America is the largest market for blood collection tubes. The factors influencing the growth are increased level of awareness, government support and advancements in blood collection technologies.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key companies operating in this market are:

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Greiner Group AG

Sarstedt AG & Co.

QIAGEN N.V.

Terumo Corporation

FL Medical srl

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Blood Collection Tubes Market By Tube Type

Plasma Separation Tube

Heparin Tubes

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Rapid Serum Tubes

Others

Blood Collection Tubes By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Blood Collection Tubes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Blood Collection Tubes Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Blood Collection Tubes Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Blood Collection Tubes Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis By Tube Type

Chapter 6 Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Blood Collection Tubes Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Blood Collection Tubes Industry

