Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

The research report published on the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Joblogic

Bluebox

Excitech

FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

FES Group

Ultimo

Planon

IBM

Mass Plc

Concerto

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Space Planning & Management

4.3.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Real Estate Portfolio Management

4.3.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Capital Project Management

4.3.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Building Operations

4.3.5 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Asset Management

4.3.6 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Environmental & Risk Management

4.3.7 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial and Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Property Management Firms (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics and Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Education and Government (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Joblogic

12.1.1 Joblogic Basic Information

12.1.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Joblogic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Bluebox

12.2.1 Bluebox Basic Information

12.2.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Bluebox Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Excitech

12.3.1 Excitech Basic Information

12.3.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Excitech Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

12.4.1 FSI (FM Solutions) Limited Basic Information

12.4.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.4.3 FSI (FM Solutions) Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 FES Group

12.5.1 FES Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.5.3 FES Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Ultimo

12.6.1 Ultimo Basic Information

12.6.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Ultimo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Planon

12.7.1 Planon Basic Information

12.7.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Planon Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Basic Information

12.8.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.8.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Mass Plc

12.9.1 Mass Plc Basic Information

12.9.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Mass Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Concerto

12.10.1 Concerto Basic Information

12.10.2 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Concerto Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Space Planning & Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Real Estate Portfolio Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Capital Project Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Building Operations Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Asset Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.6 Environmental & Risk Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.7 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Industrial and Manufacturing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Property Management Firms Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Logistics and Retail Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Education and Government Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Healthcare Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

