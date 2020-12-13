Comprehensive Report on Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market by global COVID-19 impact analysis, industry trends, business strategies, opportunities and forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai84188

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Money Dashboard

YNAB

BUXFER INC.

You Need a Budget LLC

Mint

Mvelopes

Pocket Smith Ltd.

Turbo

Personal Capital Corporation

Quicken Inc.

The Infinite Kind

Money spire Inc.

Merrill Lynch

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Tiller

Doxo Inc.

Microsoft

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Personal Financial Management Tool Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Personal Financial Management Tool

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Personal Financial Management Tool industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Personal Financial Management Tool Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Personal Financial Management Tool Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Personal Financial Management Tool

3.3 Personal Financial Management Tool Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Personal Financial Management Tool

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Personal Financial Management Tool

3.4 Market Distributors of Personal Financial Management Tool

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Personal Financial Management Tool Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market, by Type

4.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Value and Growth Rate of Service

4.4 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Personal Financial Management Tool Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Consumption and Growth Rate of Account Information Management (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Consumption and Growth Rate of Credit Card Management (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Consumption and Growth Rate of Investment Analysing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Personal Financial Management Tool Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Personal Financial Management Tool Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Personal Financial Management Tool Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Personal Financial Management Tool Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Personal Financial Management Tool Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Personal Financial Management Tool Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Personal Financial Management Tool Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Personal Financial Management Tool Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Personal Financial Management Tool Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Financial Management Tool Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Financial Management Tool Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Financial Management Tool Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Personal Financial Management Tool Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Personal Financial Management Tool Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Personal Financial Management Tool Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Personal Financial Management Tool Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Money Dashboard

12.1.1 Money Dashboard Basic Information

12.1.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.1.3 Money Dashboard Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 YNAB

12.2.1 YNAB Basic Information

12.2.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.2.3 YNAB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 BUXFER INC.

12.3.1 BUXFER INC. Basic Information

12.3.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.3.3 BUXFER INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 You Need a Budget LLC

12.4.1 You Need a Budget LLC Basic Information

12.4.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.4.3 You Need a Budget LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Mint

12.5.1 Mint Basic Information

12.5.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.5.3 Mint Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Mvelopes

12.6.1 Mvelopes Basic Information

12.6.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.6.3 Mvelopes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Pocket Smith Ltd.

12.7.1 Pocket Smith Ltd. Basic Information

12.7.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.7.3 Pocket Smith Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Turbo

12.8.1 Turbo Basic Information

12.8.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.8.3 Turbo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Personal Capital Corporation

12.9.1 Personal Capital Corporation Basic Information

12.9.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.9.3 Personal Capital Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Quicken Inc.

12.10.1 Quicken Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.10.3 Quicken Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 The Infinite Kind

12.11.1 The Infinite Kind Basic Information

12.11.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.11.3 The Infinite Kind Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Money spire Inc.

12.12.1 Money spire Inc. Basic Information

12.12.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.12.3 Money spire Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Merrill Lynch

12.13.1 Merrill Lynch Basic Information

12.13.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.13.3 Merrill Lynch Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 FutureAdvisor

12.14.1 FutureAdvisor Basic Information

12.14.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.14.3 FutureAdvisor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Personal Capital

12.15.1 Personal Capital Basic Information

12.15.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.15.3 Personal Capital Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Tiller

12.16.1 Tiller Basic Information

12.16.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.16.3 Tiller Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Doxo Inc.

12.17.1 Doxo Inc. Basic Information

12.17.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.17.3 Doxo Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Microsoft

12.18.1 Microsoft Basic Information

12.18.2 Personal Financial Management Tool Product Introduction

12.18.3 Microsoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Forecast

14.1 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Software Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Service Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Personal Financial Management Tool Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Account Information Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Credit Card Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Investment Analysing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Personal Financial Management Tool Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai84188

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]