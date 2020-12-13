Digital Signage Industry Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

The research report published on the Digital Signage Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Digital Signage Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Digital Signage Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Digital Signage Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Digital Signage Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Omnivex Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Planar Systems

Sony Corporation

AU Optronics

Microsoft Corporation

Goodview

Daktronics

Samsung Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

StrataCache (Scala)

Panasonic Corporation

Shenzhen Liantronics

ADFLOW Networks

Nanonation

LG Electronics

E ink Holdings

BrightSign LLC

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Digital Signage Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Digital Signage Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Signage

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Signage industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Signage Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Signage Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Signage

3.3 Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Signage

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Signage

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Signage

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Signage Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Signage Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Signage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Signage Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Kiosks

4.3.2 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Menu Boards

4.3.3 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Billboards

4.3.4 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Sign Boards

4.3.5 Global Digital Signage Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Digital Signage Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Signage Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate of Hardware (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate of Software (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Signage Consumption and Growth Rate of Services (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Signage Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Signage Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Digital Signage Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Digital Signage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Digital Signage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Digital Signage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Digital Signage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Omnivex Corporation

12.1.1 Omnivex Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.1.3 Omnivex Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc

12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc Basic Information

12.2.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Planar Systems

12.3.1 Planar Systems Basic Information

12.3.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.3.3 Planar Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Sony Corporation

12.4.1 Sony Corporation Basic Information

12.4.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.4.3 Sony Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 AU Optronics

12.5.1 AU Optronics Basic Information

12.5.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.5.3 AU Optronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Goodview

12.7.1 Goodview Basic Information

12.7.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.7.3 Goodview Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Daktronics

12.8.1 Daktronics Basic Information

12.8.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.8.3 Daktronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Samsung Electronics

12.9.1 Samsung Electronics Basic Information

12.9.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.9.3 Samsung Electronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 NEC Display Solutions

12.10.1 NEC Display Solutions Basic Information

12.10.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.10.3 NEC Display Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 StrataCache (Scala)

12.11.1 StrataCache (Scala) Basic Information

12.11.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.11.3 StrataCache (Scala) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Panasonic Corporation

12.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Basic Information

12.12.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.12.3 Panasonic Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Shenzhen Liantronics

12.13.1 Shenzhen Liantronics Basic Information

12.13.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.13.3 Shenzhen Liantronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 ADFLOW Networks

12.14.1 ADFLOW Networks Basic Information

12.14.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.14.3 ADFLOW Networks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Nanonation

12.15.1 Nanonation Basic Information

12.15.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.15.3 Nanonation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 LG Electronics

12.16.1 LG Electronics Basic Information

12.16.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.16.3 LG Electronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 E ink Holdings

12.17.1 E ink Holdings Basic Information

12.17.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.17.3 E ink Holdings Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 BrightSign LLC

12.18.1 BrightSign LLC Basic Information

12.18.2 Digital Signage Product Introduction

12.18.3 BrightSign LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Digital Signage Market Forecast

14.1 Global Digital Signage Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Kiosks Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Menu Boards Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Billboards Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Sign Boards Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Digital Signage Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Hardware Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Software Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Digital Signage Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

