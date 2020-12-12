Bio-fuel Market Insight, Outlook, Industry Analysis and Future Forecast: ADM , INEOS Enterprises , Neste , Renewable Energy Group , Archer Daniel Midland , Cosan

Bio-fuel Market research report comprises all analytical and statistical brief summary regarding market summary, growth, demand, and forecast analysis. It focuses on the key manufacturers’ profiles in detail along with market entry strategies, production analysis, market share, revenue forecast and regional analysis of the market.

Factors such as improving economic conditions, rising living standards, and changing eating habits in emerging countries, and growing demand for vegetable oil as a feedstock for biodiesel production are driving the biofuels market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations on trans-fat foods in U.S. and Europe are resulting in a rapid shift in consumption of soybeans oil to biofuels. Additionally, low price of biofuels than other vegetable oils is expected to boost the market growth within the forecast period. Moreover, increasing market penetration by major producing countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand may open up a new opportunity in the biofuels market in the forecast period.

This of report focuses on the Bio-fuel Market in global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and more.

The Top Key Players Covered in this study:

ADM , INEOS Enterprises , Neste , Renewable Energy Group , Archer Daniel Midland , Cosan , Fujian Zhongde Energy and more….

Biofuel is an economically important and versatile vegetable oil used as a raw material for both food and nonfood products. Biofuel is most widely used vegetable oil in the world and is found in supermarkets ranging from sweets, baked goods, margarine, cereals, washing powders, and cosmetics. Biofuel is also used as a first-generation fuel. It is also used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning. Most biofuels are produced in Asia, Africa, and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunlight and plenty of rain in order to maximize crop production.

Biofuels market derivative segment includes crude palm oil, palm kernel oil, palm kernel cake, and others. The crude oil segment was a leading segment among the other biofuels derivative in the global biofuels market size in 2015 owing to growing applications such as edible oil, surfactants, cosmetics, biofuel, and lubricants. On the basis of application biofuels market is divided into edible oil, cosmetics, bio-diesel, lubricants, surfactants and other applications. Edible oil segment is expected to witness strong growth in upcoming years owing health concerns regarding trans-fat consumption.

North America is anticipated to account for the leading share of the revenue pie throughout the forecast horizon. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of biofuels over conventional fuels, regulatory & political support and agricultural and economic support along with policies pertaining to environment conservation along with the increasing environmental concerns among the populace are contributing to the growth of the region. North America will be closely trailed by Europe, whose development will be governed by similar factors.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cellulosic ethanol

Vegetable oil

Biogas

Bio alcohols

Biodiesel

Biobutanol

Bio DME

Other types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Biomass Power Generation

Liquid fuel

Biogas

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Bio-fuelMarket Assesment by Types

3 Global Bio-fuelMarket Assesment by Application

4 Competitive Analysis

5 Competitive Landscape

6 Global Bio-fuelMarket Assessment by Regions

7 Bio-fuelRegional Analysis

8 Global Bio-fuelConsumption Assessment

9 Global Bio-fuelSales Assessment by Regions

10 Technology and Cost

11 Channel Analysis

12 Market Forecast 2020-2025

13 Conclusion

…….TOC Continued

