Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Systems Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Systems Market research report provide business evangelists an authorization to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges anticipated to form the future of the industry during the estimated period.The examination further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth.

The cold chain tracking and monitoring industry is expected to increase owing to focus on quality and product sensitivity, growth in organized retail, increase in refrigerated warehouses, government changing policies and regulations, and growth in pharmaceutical sector. However, lack of standardization and high operational cost, restrain the cold chain tracking market and cold chain monitoring market growth. Moreover, radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies for cold chain tracking market applications and research for advancements in cold chain software provides lucrative opportunities for the key players.

Key players covered in this report:

Jucsan

Nietzsche Enterprise

Duoxieyun

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Monnit Corporation

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

ControlantEhf and more…

Cold chain tracking and monitoring refers to maintaining a given temperature range of products (food stocks and drugs) in cold storages with series of sensors and controlling devices. These are used to store perishable food items, which are supplied in army camps, pharmaceuticals, and remote areas.

Market Segment By Key Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Application Type: Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

