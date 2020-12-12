Data Governance Market 2019, Analysis By | SAS Institute , IBM Corporation , Oracle Corporation , SAP SE , TIBCO Software , Talend , Information Builders

Data Governance Market research provides the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, market size, key players and 2024 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities.

Due to the rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the data governance market.

The Top Key Players Covered in this study:

SAS Institute

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software

Talend

Information Builders and more….

The solution providers of the risk management application deliver significant value to businesses by ensuring their important financial data assets are formally managed throughout enterprises. These vendors provide automated risk management solutions to mitigate risks and align critical-business processes with the help of functions, such as managing IT security-based compliance mandates, including ISO 27001, and providing automated risk notifications. Risk management application and solution providers have the potential to deliver significant outcomes and reshape organizations’ businesses by providing automated solutions across multiple industry verticals.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical has realized the significance of data management and governance, which help govern and secure multiple transactions in organizations. Financial institutions constantly face challenges, such as data quality and accessibility, and data security. Data governance solutions help these institutions and banks handle such challenges with effective data management solutions that can prevent data duplication and data loss. Moreover, data governance solutions help BFSI firms maintain an edge in the market, with constant updates to their policies and procedures. Moreover, the ongoing transformations in the retail and eCommerce industry vertical generates large volumes of data, which is ultimately driving the need for efficient data governance solutions. High-quality, properly managed data is crucial for decision-making across the retail and eCommerce industry vertical, as it helps decision makers with product pricing, campaign management, sales optimization, risk management, and product management.

This of report focuses on the Data Governance Market in global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and more.

Key Product Type

On-premises

Hosted/On-cloud

Market by Application

Incident Adjustment Management

Risk Management

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Product and Process Management

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Data Governance market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

