South East Asia Real World Evidence Solutions Market 2019 Industry Analysis and Future Forecast by: SAS, Syneos Health, PAREXEL, Optum, Cognizant, Oracle, ICON, Palantir Technologies

The researchers believe that explosive growth will be driven by a variety of factors. These include rising geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, the shift towards value-based care, and growing focus on personalized health care.

The Top key players covered in this study:

SAS

Syneos Health

PAREXEL

Optum

Cognizant

Oracle

International Business Machines Corporation

ICON

Palantir Technologies and more….

Real-world evidence is the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data. Real-world data (RWD) is defined as data derived from a number of sources that are associated with outcomes in a heterogeneous patient population in real-world settings.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Data Sets

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers,

Others

Table of Contents:

Real World Evidence Solutions Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysi

3 Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, by Type

4 Real World Evidence Solutions Market, by Application

5 Global Real World Evidence Solutions Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Real World Evidence Solutions Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 SAS

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Real World Evidence Solutions Product Introduction

8.2.3 SAS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 SAS Market Share of Real World Evidence Solutions Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Syneos Health

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Real World Evidence Solutions Product Introduction

8.3.3 Syneos Health Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Syneos Health Market Share of Real World Evidence Solutions Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 PAREXEL

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Real World Evidence Solutions Product Introduction

8.4.3 PAREXEL Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 PAREXEL Market Share of Real World Evidence Solutions Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Optum

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Real World Evidence Solutions Product Introduction

8.5.3 Optum Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 Optum Market Share of Real World Evidence Solutions Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Cognizant

…….TOC Continued

