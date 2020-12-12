South East Asia Security Assessment Market | Insight, Outlook, Industry Analysis and Future Forecast by Veracode, Check Point, Cynergistek,Trustwave, Fireeye, Kaspersky, IBM

Supply Demand Market Research added a new report on Security Assessment Market, which includes surveys from numerous coveted organizations across separate geographic places for the assertive 100 + page report to be produced. The report is a qualitative and competitive analysis of key market developments that includes challenges, competition, and opportunities.

The Top Key Players Covered in this study:

Veracode, Check Point, Cynergistek, Trustwave, Fireeye, Kaspersky, Positive Technologies, Qualys, Rapid7, Optiv, Absolute Software, IBM

Download Sample PDF copy of this report @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/355161?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRIC355161&utm_source=S2

The Global Security Assessment Market was valued at USD 1.71 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2019 to 2025.

The cloud services segment is expected to play an important role in changing the security assessment marketspace and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Security assessment services help organizations evaluate their existing security posture and then align it to their desired cyber security goals and strategies eventually provide robust security the business critical applications. Additionally, they help organizations to meet PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, NERC CIP, FISMA, and other regulatory compliances.

A security assessment is a process which identifies, assesses and implements key security controls in applications. It allows an organization to view the application portfolio from an attacker’s perspective and then focus on how to prevent these applications from security defects and vulnerability. Security assessment helps managers in making informed resource allocation, tooling, and security control implementation decisions and act as an integral part of an organization’s security assessment process.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the security assessment market, due to the presence of a large number of security assessment service providers and the early adoption trends in the developed countries in the region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing need to protect critical applications and data in organization, and upcoming stringent regulatory compliances. Furthermore, the market in developing regions, such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of enterprise mobility and cloud computing, technological proliferation across banking and retail sectors, along with regulatory compliances.

This of report focuses on the Security Assessment Market in global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and more.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others (ICS security and Database security)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others (media and entertainment, transport and logistics, and education),

Enquire before [email protected]: https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRIC355161

Table of Contents:

1 Security AssessmentIntroduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Security AssessmentMarket, by Type

4 Security AssessmentMarket, by Application

5 Global Security AssessmentProduction, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Security AssessmentProduction, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Security AssessmentMarket Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Veracode

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Security Assessment Product Introduction

8.2.3 Veracode Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Veracode Market Share of Security Assessment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Check Point

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Security Assessment Product Introduction

8.3.3 Check Point Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Check Point Market Share of Security Assessment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Cynergistek

…….TOC Continued

About us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Canada Office:

302-20 Misssisauga Valley Blvd, Missisauga, L5A 3S1, Toronto

Contact Us

Email- [email protected]

Website- www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com

Phone Number: +919960204545