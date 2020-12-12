South East Asia Big Data Market By Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts Up to 2017 – 2030

Supply Demand Market Research added a new report on the Big Data Era: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Top Manufacturers, Business Modules, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts.

Big Data originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Research estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $57 Billion in 2017 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% over the next three years.

The “Big Data Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2017 through to 2030. The forecasts are further segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

