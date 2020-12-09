Water Enhancer – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Water Enhancer Market is expected to reach $11.04 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Water Enhancer Market include Coca-Cola, Cott Beverages, Dyla LLC, Heartland Inc, Jel Sert, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company, SweetLeaf Stevia Sweetener, Arizona Beverages, ICEE Co., Pioma Industries, Sunkist growers Inc., and Pepper Snapple Group.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rapid industrialization and increasing demand for innovative drinks. However, consumer-friendly manufacturing practices by market participants, lack of strict regulatory regulations, and concerns about intake safety, as well as lack of awareness of certain products among consumers are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/water-enhancer-market/request-sample

Water enhancers can be considered as consumable products that add flavour and additional dietary benefits to carbonated water. Owing to carbon dioxide gas, the drink has a certain dull, carbonated taste, and this carbonated drink is accepted worldwide in various soft drinks. Carbonic acid is a process that dissolves carbon dioxide in water at low temperatures and pressures. Product concentrates are generally available in small packages, allowing retailers to increase shelf margins by saving shelf space for other products while providing convenience to end-users. Efforts to make beverages with a unique taste, as well as the nutrient-free carbonated beverage process for human health, have become more popular.

Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its increasing importance in the distribution of functional food and beverages since their appearance. Distribution models through this retail channel are widely accepted by both business and consumers as the premium retail shopping experience and consumer interactions increase. As more and more consumers reject soft drinks for health reasons, hypermarkets and supermarket shelves have begun to overflow with healthy water improvers.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/water-enhancer-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to an increased awareness of the product in the region. Major companies, such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola, are marketing water enhancers to consumers in the Western world, by promoting the health benefits of enhanced water over that of carbonated and other sugary drinks. Moreover, the shift in consumer preference for nutrient enabled functional drinks from Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) increases the potential demand for water enhancers in the North American region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/water-enhancer-market

Raw Materials Covered:

• Coconut Water

• Coffee Beans

• Fruits &Vegetables

• Tea Leaves

Active Ingredients Covered:

• Anti-oxidants

• Electrolytes

• Sweeteners

• Vitamins

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Store

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online Channel

• Pharmacy & Health Store

End Users Covered:

• Flavoured

• Enhanced

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com