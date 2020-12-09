Almond Flour – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Almond Flour Market is expected to reach $1.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Almond Flour Market include Anthony’s Goods, Barney Butter, Blue Diamond Growers, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Hodgson Mill, Honeyville Farms, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc, Natures Eats, NOW Foods, Oleander Bio SA, Rolling Hills Nut Company, Shiloh Farms, Sincerely Nuts, Treehouse Almonds, and Wellbee’s.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising urban population, increase in standard of living, and changing lifestyle. However, availability of healthier substitutes and stringent regulations & international quality standards imposed on food products are hampering the market growth.

Almond flour is produced from ground sweet almonds and further, it is processed in different forms as per its application in food and beverage industry. Almond flour is produced in form of extra fine blanched or in fine natural form. Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin B, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and protein and others. It makes almond flour as an all-purpose carrier and essential flour especially used for baking, cooking, and also in cosmetic. Currently, its demand is increasing in bakery and confectionery products as inclusion of almond flour in these products enhances the nutritional value and helps to give better texture and flavour. In blanched almond flour, firstly the skins of almonds are removed and then they are grounded to make flour while natural almond flour is simply made of grounded almonds and has wide application in preparing bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other food products.

Based on the form, the blanched segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for bakery and confectionery products globally, coupled with rise in demand for high protein bakery products in the market. Owing to this demand for confectionery products, the market for blanched almond flour is expected to grow at a substantial growth during the forecast period.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high awareness about health benefits of consuming almond products such as almond milk and almond flour. Notable expansion of the vegan trend and wide availability of gluten-free products across the European Union will remain the prime booster to Europe’s market that currently holds around a third of total almond flour sales. Several European farmers are interested in replacing their traditional sunflower and wheat fields with almond orchards, which would be an excellent factor driving sales of almond flour and related products in the near future.

Natures Covered:

• Organic

• Conventional

Categories Covered:

• Low-Carb

• Gluten-Free

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Indirect

• Direct

Forms Covered:

• Blanched

• Natural

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Household

• Dietary Supplements

• Cosmetic Industry

• Food & Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

