Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2027

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market with company profiles of key players such as:

Halliburton Co.

Sensornet Ltd.

Innosys Industries, Inc.

OFS Fitel Llc, LIOS Technology GMBH

Schlumberger NV

Omnisens SA

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Weatherford, International PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Omicron Electronics GMBH

Tendeka B.V.

AP Sensing GMBH and GESO

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Operating Principle

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

By Fiber Type

Single-mode Fibers

Multimode Fibers

By Scattering Method

Rayleigh Scattering Effect

Raman Scattering Effect

Brillouin Scattering Effect

By Application

Oil & Gas(Upstream and Downstream)

Power Cable Monitoring

Fire Detection

Process & Pipeline Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Analysis By Operating Principle

Chapter 6 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Analysis By Fiber Type

Chapter 7 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Analysis By Scattering Method

Chapter 8 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 9 Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Industry

