SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2027

SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module market with company profiles of key players such as:

Infineon Technologies AG

CREE, Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

General Electric Company

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

UnitedSiC

SEMIKRON

Ascatron

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Powerex Inc.

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Device

SIC Discrete Device(SIC Diode,SIC MOSFET and SIC Module)

SIC Bare Die

By Wafer Size

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch and Above

By Application

Power Grid Devices

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTs)

High-Voltage, Direct Current Systems (HVCDs)

Power Supplies and Inverters

RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations

Lighting Control Systems

Industrial Motor Drives

Flame Detectors

EV Motor Drives

EV Charging Stations

Electronic Combat Systems

Wind Turbine

Solar Power Systems

Others

By Vertical

Energy & Power

Automotive

Renewable Power Generation

Defense

Power Electronics

Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Analysis By Device

Chapter 6 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Analysis By Wafer Size

Chapter 7 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 9 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Industry

