PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2027

PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing market with company profiles of key players such as:
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc
- HalioDx
- Abcam plc.
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product
- PD-L1 22C3 Assay Kit
- PD-L1 28-8 Assay Kit
- PD-L1 SP142 Assay Kit
- PD-L1 SP263 Assay Kit
By Indication
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
- Melanoma
- Renal Cell Carcinoma
- Gastrointestinal Tract Malignancies
- Ovarian Cancer
- Hematological Malignancies
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis By Indication
Chapter 7 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Industry
