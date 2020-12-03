Intelligent Pump Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027

Intelligent Pump Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Intelligent Pump industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Intelligent Pump market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
- Flowserve Corporation
- ITT Corporation
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
- Wilo Se
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Grunwl
- Rockwell Automation
- Liberty Pumps
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Pump Type
- Centrifugal
- Positive Displacement
By Component
- Pumps
- Variable Drives
- Control Systems
By End-User
- Building Automation
- Water & Wastewater
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Power Generation
- Others
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Intelligent Pump Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Intelligent Pump Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Intelligent Pump Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Intelligent Pump Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Intelligent Pump Market Analysis By Pump Type
Chapter 6 Intelligent Pump Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 7 Intelligent Pump Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 Intelligent Pump Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Intelligent Pump Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Intelligent Pump Industry
