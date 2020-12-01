Washing Machines Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027

Washing Machines Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Washing Machines industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2027.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Washing Machines market with company profiles of key players such as:

LG Electronics Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Electrolux AB

Panasonic Corporation

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product

Fully Automatic

Front-Load

Top Load

Semi-Automatic

Dryers

By Technology

Smart Connected

Conventional

By Capacity

Below 6 kg

6.1 to 8 kg

Above 8 kg

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

By Application

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Washing Machines Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Washing Machines Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Washing Machines Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Washing Machines Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Washing Machines Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Washing Machines Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 7 Washing Machines Market Analysis By Electric Vehicle Type

Chapter 8 Washing Machines Market Analysis By Components

Chapter 9 Washing Machines Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 10 Washing Machines Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Washing Machines Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Washing Machines Industry

